Titus County Jail Bookings

Charles Michael FosterTitus County Deputies arrested 41-year-old Charles Michael Foster on Saturday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct. He was in the Titus County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Jason WalkerDeputies arrested 48-year-old Jason Walker over the weekend in Titus County for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. They charged him with violating his probation and four misdemeanors. His bond was $20,000.

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Adrian Ramon Davis of Mt. Pleasant on a Failure to Appear warrant for Burglary of Vehicles. They also charged him with a Hunt County Failure to Appear Warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. At last report, he was in the Titus County Jail.

Elywin Laverne Evans, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Unauthorized Vehicle use. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $5,000 bond.