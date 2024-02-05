Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Titus County Jail Bookings

Charles Michael FosterTitus County Deputies arrested 41-year-old Charles Michael Foster on Saturday for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Deadly Conduct. He was in the Titus County Jail on a $35,000 bond.

Jason WalkerDeputies arrested 48-year-old Jason Walker over the weekend in Titus County for Possession of More than four but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. They charged him with violating his probation and four misdemeanors. His bond was $20,000.

Adrian Ramon Davis

Deputies arrested 33-year-old Adrian Ramon Davis of Mt. Pleasant on a Failure to Appear warrant for Burglary of Vehicles. They also charged him with a Hunt County Failure to Appear Warrant for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. At last report, he was in the Titus County Jail.

Elywin Lavern Evans

Elywin Laverne Evans, 58, of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested for Unauthorized Vehicle use. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

