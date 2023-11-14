Hess Black Friday Header
U.S. Representative Fallon Not Seeking Re-Election

US Congressman Pat Fallon

U.S. Congressman Pat Fallon, who represents a large portion of Northeast Texas in Washington, including most of our listening area, will not seek reelection to the House of Representatives. He filed Monday for State  Senate District 30, a newly open seat after its incumbent, Sen. Drew Springer, announced he would not seek reelection. Fallon held the state Senate seat for two years before Springer. Senate District 30 stretches up to the Oklahoma state line from the Dallas-Fort Worth suburbs.

