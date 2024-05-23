ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
U.S. Senate To Vote On Border Bill

The U.S. Senate could vote today on a border bill, but no Republican has said they will support it. Texas Senator John Cornyn says they won’t back the Democrat’s plan to make it seem like they’re tough on illegal immigration. A growing number of polls show that border security is a top concern for voters in the November elections. Today’s vote is on a bill unchanged from an immigration package shot down earlier this year when aid to Ukraine was attached. It codifies catch-and-release and allows a certain number of people to claim asylum daily.

