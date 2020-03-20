" /> US Small Business Administration Loan Applications Now Available – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019

US Small Business Administration Loan Applications Now Available

5 mins ago

 

Governor Abbott announced  Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has now granted Texas’ Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) assistance declaration, making loans available statewide to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Next Steps: Small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA EIDL should visit the SBA’s website where they can directly apply for assistance. The online application is the fastest method to receive a decision about loan eligibility.

For additional information on Texas business-related COVID-19 resources, including a list of required documentation for the SBA Loan process, visit gov.texas.gov/business/page/coronavirus.

We know this is a difficult time for all Texans. Please don’t hesitate to contact our office if we can provide any additional information.

Stay safe, keep healthy and continue to check in with us as we provide the latest updates and resources.

#TexasBizStrong

-Office of the Governor, Economic Development Team

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     