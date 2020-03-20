US Small Business Administration Loan Applications Now Available

Governor Abbott announced Friday that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has now granted Texas’ Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) assistance declaration, making loans available statewide to small businesses and private, non-profit organizations to help alleviate economic injury caused by the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Next Steps: Small businesses who believe they may be eligible for an SBA EIDL should visit the SBA’s website where they can directly apply for assistance. The online application is the fastest method to receive a decision about loan eligibility.

For additional information on Texas business-related COVID-19 resources, including a list of required documentation for the SBA Loan process, visit gov.texas.gov/business/page/ coronavirus.

We know this is a difficult time for all Texans. Please don’t hesitate to contact our office if we can provide any additional information.

-Office of the Governor, Economic Development Team