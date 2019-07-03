US Women’s Team Reaches Final Plus Roughriders Wild Win In Today’s Sports Update

The U.S. Women’s National Team will play in their third straight World Cup final after defeating England 2-1 yesterday. Megan Rapinoe did not play in the game due to a sore hamstring. She is expected to play in Sunday’s final. The U.S. will play the winner of today’s matchup between the Netherlands and Sweden.

The U.S. Men’s National Team will play tonight against Jamaica In the gold cup semifinals. The winner will play Mexico in the finals on Sunday evening.

In one of the wilder games of the year, the Riders held on for a 13-11, back-and-forth win over Corpus Christi Tuesday night. Frisco enjoyed four leads in Tuesday’s contest, grabbing the advantage for good with a two-run single from Leody Taveras in the bottom of the eighth. Preston Beck tied the game at 10 in the seventh with a two-run homer to the Lazy River. Joe Barlow recorded all four of his outs on strikeouts en route to the win, and James Jones picked up the save. In total, the game featured four ties and five lead changes.

And the Rangers dropped their third in a row as they fell to the Angels 9-4 last night. Those two teams will play again tonight on 1490 AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 with the first pitch at 7:05.