Volleyball Plus Brees Becomes All-Time Leader In Today’s Sports

District volleyball tonight as Paris High hosts Pittsburg while Prairiland is on the road at Commerce.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team is ranked No. 22 in this week’s American Volleyball Coaches’ Association poll. The Lions picked up two home wins last week. They defeated both West Texas A&M and Eastern New Mexico in five sets. In both games, the Lions had to win the final three games to come away victorious.

Texas A&M University-Commerce football players E.J. Thompson, Brucks Saathoff, and Kristov Martinez have been named the Lone Star Conference Football Players of the Week. Thompson was named Offensive Player of the Week, Saathoff was named Defensive Player of the Week, and Martinez came away with Special Teams Player of the Week.

History was made at Yankee Stadium last night. During the 16–1 Red Sox win, Brock Holt became the first player in MLB history to hit for the cycle in a playoff game. It was also the worst defeat in playoff history for the Yankees. Boston leads that series 2–1.

Winner of that series will face Houston, who finished off a sweep of the Indians with an 11–3 win yesterday afternoon.

In the National League, it’ll be the Dodgers and the Brewers in the NLCS. That series will start on Friday.

And on Monday Night Football, Drew Brees became the all-time leading passer in the NFL. Brees needed 201 yards to pass Peyton Manning and he eclipsed that mark late in the second quarter with a 62-yard touchdown pass. New Orleans won the game 43–19.

At the day-after analysis of the Dallas Cowboys’ 19-16 overtime loss to the Houston Texans, coach Jason Garrett on Monday explained his decision to punt on the first possession of overtime to owner and general manager Jerry Jones. After the game, Garrett defended the decision because he was relying on a defense that forced three punts, created two turnovers and gave up just two field goals in the second half. On Monday, Garrett relayed the message to Jones during their meeting.

The Phoenix Suns relieved Ryan McDonough of his role as a general manager on Monday, a little more than a week before the start of the NBA season. The Suns have handed the task of running the franchise to vice president of basketball operations James Jones and assistant general manager Trevor Bukstein on an interim basis.

Here is this week’s schedule: Mt Pleasant is at home against Marshall at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Pittsburg heads to Pleasant Grove at 7:30 pm on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs is at Ennis at 7:30 pm on STAR 95.9, Daingerfield hosts Ore City, Gilmer is at Spring Hill, Hughes Springs is at home against Atlanta, Mt Vernon will host Jefferson, and it’s Homecoming at Paul Pewitt, as they host New Diana

Ryan Lochte plans to receive treatment for an “alcohol addiction” that has been going on for “many years. As first reported by TMZ on Saturday, Lochte made the decision to “immediately” seek treatment after an incident last week at a Newport Beach hotel, when staff members called the police after the 34-year-old Olympic swimmer reportedly tried to kick in his room door. No arrests were made.