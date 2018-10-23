Volleyball Regular Season Wraps Tonight Plus Cowboys Make Big Trade In Today’s Sports

Photo by Tony Corso tonycorsoimages.com

Volleyball finishes the regular season tonight. Chisum, North Lamar, and Paris are all at home. Chisum hosts Chapel Hill. North Lamar plays Liberty Eylau while Paris and Pleasant Grove will meet at Wildcat gym. Prairiland has the night off.

Rivercrest has released the playoff schedule for their Bi-District matchup with Como Pickton. The game will be played Next Monday, October 29, at 6:00 pm at Mount Vernon High School.

This week’s area football matchups include a cross-country showdown between Prairiland and Chisum. Prairiland is looking for their first district win while Chisum is hoping to build on a dominant performance over Bells last Friday night.

On 101.9 KBUS, the Paris Wildcats will host Sanger. Paris dropped their first game of district last Friday when they came up just short against top-ranked Argyle.

The North Lamar Panthers have the week off.

Elsewhere, Mt Pleasant is at home with Lindale at 7:30 pm on KLAKE 97.7, Pittsburg will host Gilmer on STAR 96.9, Sulphur Springs will travel to Greenville on STAR 95.9, Daingerfield is at Waskom, Hughes Springs will host Redwater, Mt Vernon is at home against Hooks, Paul Pewitt will host Elysian Fields and Rivercrest is at home against Boles.

The Dallas Cowboys made a move to benefit quarterback Dak Prescott by acquiring wide receiver Amari Cooper from the Oakland Raiders for a 2019 first-round pick. Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie confirmed the trade Monday. Oakland will now have three first-round picks in 2019 after also getting the Chicago Bears’ selection in last month’s Khalil Mack trade. Cooper, the fourth overall pick in the 2015 draft, has 22 catches for 280 yards and a touchdown in six games this season. He opened his career with back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and made the Pro Bowl twice, but his numbers have fallen the past two years.

On Monday Night’s Football, the Atlanta Falcons held off the NY Giants with a 23-20 win.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are sticking with quarterback Blake Bortles. Coach Doug Marrone announced Monday evening that Bortles would remain the team’s starter for Sunday’s game against Philadelphia in London, though a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that backup Cody Kessler will see some first-team reps in practice and Bortles will be on “a short leash” against the Eagles.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said Monday that he would like to stay in the only locker room he has known in his nine-year NFL career but has heard talk of a potential trade “the whole season.” Thomas said he has seen the report the Broncos are listening to trade offers from several teams. After a tough start to the season when Thomas had five drops in the first two games, he has had just one in the past five games.

The Dallas Mavericks moved to 2–1 on the season after a 115–109 win over the Chicago Bulls. DeAndre Jordan had a double-double in the win with 18 points and 16 rebounds. Rookie Luka Doncic finished with 19 points and 6 assists for Dallas.

The stars are back in action tonight as they host the LA Kings. Dallas is 3–4 on the season and has lost three in a row.

And the World Series starts tonight as two storied franchises look for another championship. The Red Sox and Dodgers get underway in Fenway with Clayton Kershaw facing Chris Sale. First pitch on FOX is set for 7:09 pm.