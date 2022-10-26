Wednesday’s Sports

NTCC’s Colton Burkard and Brennen Wilson

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (3-1) 113 – Mavericks (1-2) 111

Thunder (1-3) 108 – Clippers (2-2) 94

Wednesday

Spurs at Minneapolis Timberwolves 7:00 pm

Rockets at Salt Lake City Jazz 8:00 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Bruins (6-1-0) 3 – Stars (4-2-1) 1

Thursday

Capitals at Dallas Stars 7:30 pm NHLPP/ESPN+

COLLEGE

The Texas Aggies suspended freshmen PJ Williams – Offensive Tackle, Denver Harris – Cornerback, and Chris Marshall – Wide Receiver.

A fourth player included in the report is LJ Johnson, whose suspension is speculated based on his absence from Monday’s practice. According to the report, the reasoning behind these suspensions is unknown at the time, however some say it was over an incident in the locker room at the South Carolina game.

Northeast Texas Community College hosted the third National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo last weekend at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena. Bull rider Colton Burkard (Ivanhoe, Texas) placed second for the Eagles with a 76-point ride, all while competing at the United Professional Rodeo Association (UPRA) Finals in Dallas this week. NTCC Team Roper Brennen Wilson (Gilmer, TX) brought home points. For the ladies, Rylee George of Texas A&M University-Commerce and Kera Lamb of Wharton Junior College tied for first in the Breakaway championship with a time of 2.1 seconds to split the win.

HIGH SCHOOL

Several schools are looking at the impending weather forecast for Friday and are announcing changes for the outdoor events. So far, they are Beckville vs. Harleton, Brownsboro, and Bullard playing Center will play on Thursday.

VOLLEYBALL

Tuesday

Diana 3 – Gladewater 0

Gilmer 3 – Center 0

Hallsville 3 – Marshall 0

Harmony 3 – Mt Vernon 0

Sabine 3 – Hughes Springs 0

White Oak 3 – Daingerfield 0