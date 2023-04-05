Wednesday’s Sports

Photo – Avi Mehta / Michelle Becker carded a top-20 finish

NBA

Tuesday

Rockets (20-60) 124 – Nuggets (52-27) 103

Kings (48-31) 121 – Pelicans (40-39) 103

Warriors (42-38) 136 – Thunder (38-42) 125

Suns (44-35) 115 – Spurs (20-59) 94

Wednesday

Grizzlies (50-29) at New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) at 7:00 pm

Kings (48-31) at Dallas Mavericks (37-42) at 7:30 pm

MLB

Tuesday

Orioles (3-2) 7 – Rangers (3-2) 2

Tigers (2-3) 6 – Astros (2-4) 3

COLLEGE

TAMUC

Michelle Becker carded a top-20 finish for the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team at the ULM Invitational on Tuesday at Bayou Desiard Country Club. The Lions participate in the Oral Roberts Invitational next week in the final tournament before the Southland Conference Championships the following weekend.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

Arp 16 – Waskom 3

Canton 10 – Wills Point 0

Celeste 5 – Bland 4

Chisum 14 – Lone Oak 2

Como-Pickton 10 – Alba-Golden 0

Cumby 9 – Cooper 5

Dodd City 2 – Honey Grove 1

Elysian Fields 6 – Jefferson 1

Fruitvale 19 – Saltillo 3

Hallsville 1 – Pine Treen 0

Harleton 15 – Bloomburg 0

Hawkins 16 – New Summerfield 0

Hooks 12 – Atlanta 3

Liberty-Eylau 12 – Pittsburg 11

Lindale 24 – Chapel Hill TY 5

Linden-Kildare 15 – Harts Bluff 0

Longview 3 – Mt Pleasant 0

Lufkin 3 – Nacogdoches 2

North Hopkins 11 – Sulphur Bluff 2

North Lamar 8 – Pleasant Grove 3

Mt Vernon 8 – Mineola 4

New Diana 11 – Gladewater 1

North Forney 10 – Royse City 7

Prairiland 4 – Edgewood 0

No. 22 Rains 11 – Grand Saline 1

Rivercrest 3 – Detroit 1

Sulphur Springs 14 – Paris 1

Texas High 17 – Tyler Lions 1

Troup 7 – Tatum 4

Van 9 – Athens 0

No. 23 Whitehouse 14 – Marshall 3

Winnsboro 11 – Chapel Hill MP 7

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Alba-Golden 3 – Cumby 2

Bland 6 – Celeste 2

Chisum 12 – Lone Oak 8

Elysian Fields 11 – Troup 0

Harleton 18 – Overton 0

Honey Grove 4 – Wolfe City 2

Hughes Springs 12 – New Diana 0

Linden-Kildare 12 – Harts Bluff 0

McLeod 6 – Rivercrest 5

Mesquite 5 – Royse City 4

Miller Grove 16 – Yantis 3

Mt Vernon 5 – Mineola 4

Ore City 7 – Detroit 0

Saltillo 13 – Sulphur Bluff 2

Sulphur Springs 3 – Paris 1

Van 16 – Cumberland 6

Union Grove 11 – Union Hill 0

No. 19 Whitehouse 8 – Marshall 0

Winnsboro 8 – Chapel Hill MP 2