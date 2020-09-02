Wednesday’s Sports

Patrick Mahomes is in the ring business

MLB

Texas and Houston went extra innings Tuesday night, thanks to Elvis Andrus’ first home run this year. Texas scored two more runs in the top of the 10th, shaking out a 6-5 victory over the Astros. Houston host the Rangers for two separate three-game series over the next two weeks. Today 7:10 and Thursday 1:10 start times.

NHL

Round 2 Game 6 tonight at 7:00 for The Stars and Colorado Avalanche with Dallas leading 3-2.

NBA

The LA Clippers face Denver Nuggets in the second round of the playoffs tonight after surviving the Dallas Mavericks in the opening round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Denver came out on top Tuesday night with an 80-78 victory over Utah to advance.

US OPEN

Serena Williams, who turns 39 this month, wrapped up her 102nd career U.S. Open match win to break a tie with Chris Evert for the most in the professional era. Then she watched her older sister’s game that didn’t turn out as well. Venus, who is 40, lost the first round for the first time in 22 appearances.

NFL

The NFL requires every coach and staff member in the bench area to wear a mask and reduce the size of each team’s travel party. Owners will also have to follow COVID-19 testing requirements to access the locker room, field, or team charter.

Things are ringing for Whitehouse’s Patrick Mahomes. He received his Super Bowl ring and gets a ‘yes’ from his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback then gave her an engagement ring Tuesday night!

HIGH SCHOOL

Como-Pickton says COVID has hit their JV and varsity, and the local health authority asked the school to cancel practices and games for the next 14 days. That affects the Boles and Prairiland games this week and next. The school will remain open for classes.

Paul Pewitt is back in action when they take on Atlanta in Mt Pleasant Friday night.

Friday night, No. 12 Paris Wildcat Football announced their game with No. 10 Celina starts at 7:30, not 7:00. You can keep up with the game beginning with KBUS 101.9 and the Internet and viewing it with First Baptist Church’s stream or WFAA-TV’s live stream on YouTube.