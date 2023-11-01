Wednesday’s Sports

MLB

Tuesday

World Series – Game 4, TX 3-1

Rangers (90-72) 11 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 7

Facing a string of Arizona Diamondbacks relievers, the Rangers scored ten runs before the end of the third inning, riding the early onslaught. The Rangers scored five runs each in the second and third innings, with two outs, and secured their 10th consecutive road victory of these playoffs.

The fears of this year’s World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks becoming the least-viewed Fall Classic in TV history are becoming a reality. Games 2 and 3 are the least-watched on record, according to Nielsen. According to fast national figures, Monday’s 3-1 victory by the Rangers averaged 8.13 million on Fox. Saturday’s 9-1 Diamondbacks’ win averaged 8.15 million. Before this year, the least-watched World Series game was Game 3 in 2020 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays, which averaged 8.34 million.

Wednesday

World Series – Game 5, TX 3-1

Rangers (90-72) at Phoenix Diamondbacks (84-78) at 7:03 pm FOX

NBA

Tuesday

Spurs (2-2) 115 – Suns (2-2) 114

Wednesday

Pelicans (2-1) at Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Hornets (1-2) at Houston Rockets (0-3) at 7:00 pm

Bulls (2-2) at Dallas Mavericks (3-00 at 7:30 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Stars (5-1-1) at Calgary Flames (2-6-1) at 7:30 pm ESPN+

NFL

The Las Vegas Raiders fired coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. The Raiders named linebackers coach Antonio Pierce as their interim head coach. The team also said that assistant general manager Champ Kelly will serve as interim GM.

HIGH SCHOOL

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football has selected Paris High School’s Keivarius Cooper as Unsung Hero of the Week, presented by Texas Farm Bureau Insurance.

Saturday, November 4, at 2:00 pm, the Mt Pleasant varsity will scrimmage at Tyler Chapel Hill High School. You can purchase tickets for $2 at the door.