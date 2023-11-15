Wednesday’s Sports

Northeast Rodeo Team Members

NBA

Tuesday

Thunder (7-4) 123 – Spurs (3-8) 87

Pelicans (5-6) 131 – Mavericks (8-3) 110

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points and a career-high seven steals, and the Oklahoma City Thunder slid past the San Antonio Spurs 123-87 on Tuesday night in the In-Season Tournament.

Jordan Hawkins and Brandon Ingram each scored 25 points, and the Pelicans snapped a five-game skid with a 131-110 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night.

Wednesday

Mavericks (8-3) at Washington Wizards (2-8) at 6:00 pm

NHL

Stars (11-3-1) 4 – Coyotes (7-6-2) 3

Matt Duchene scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Dallas Stars did in the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 Tuesday night. It was their fourth consecutive win. The next game is at home on Saturday when the Stars host the Avalanche, who is 9-5-0. Dallas is 11-3-1.

NFL

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch’s (esh) season is over because of a neck injury. They add that his career is also in question.

COLLEGE

Georgia overtook Ohio State for the No. 1 spot in the newest College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night. It came after back-to-back wins over top 25 opponents.

Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo has concluded the Fall Season for the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region with a trip to the Sam Houston State University in Huntsville last weekend. The Eagle Men’s Team scored several points and finished in third place. Parker Jones (Solvang, CA) won the Men’s All-Around Title after placing second in the Men’s Team Roping with fellow Eagle Coy Evans (Fort Supply, OK). For the Lady’s team, Makenzie Mayes (Winnsboro, Texas) is in fourteenth place in Barrel racing and the eleventh spot in Lady’s Breakaway Roping. The Eagle Rodeo teams are off until February when they return to action at the Texas A&M University-Commerce Rodeo held in Sulphur Springs.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Tuesday to determine student-athlete eligibility and possible rules violations. The UIL did not grant student-athletes from Frisco Heritage and Sulphur Springs North Hopkins High Schools varsity eligibility. After hearing testimony from all parties, they determined that the students did change schools for athletic purposes. Grapeland High School head girls’ basketball coach Lance Green was placed on probation for three years, suspended for the entirety of the 2023-2024 basketball season, and issued a public reprimand for rules violations about School Practice and Game Restrictions and Non-School Participation.