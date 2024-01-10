Wednesday’s Sports

No. 14 Baylor (13-2) 81 – No. 18 BYU (12-3) 72

NBA

Tuesday

Grizzlies (14-23) 120 – Mavericks (22-16) 103

On Tuesday night, Desmond Bane scored 32 points to lead the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies to a 120-103 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Bane scored 13 of the Grizzlies’ final 18 points in the third quarter to help build a 20-point lead entering the last quarter. It was the team’s first game since learning of leading scorer Ja Morant’s season-ending shoulder injury.

Wednesday

Spurs (5-30) at Detroit Pistons (3-34) at 6:00 pm

Thunder (24-11) at Miami Heat (21-15) at 6:30 pm

Rockets (18-17) at Chicago Bulls (17-21) AT 7:00 PM

Pelicans (22-15) at San Francisco Warriors (17-19) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Wednesday

Wild (17-18-4) at Dallas Stars (23-11-5) at 6:30 pm TNT

NFL

The Tennessee Titans fired coach Mike Vrabel on Tuesday after back-to-back losing seasons, and although he might have had trade value to other teams with a head-coaching vacancy, the team’s owner said she didn’t want to wait out such a scenario.

COLLEGE

Tuesday

NCAAM

Iowa State (12-3) 57 – No. 2 Houston (14-1) 53

No. 14 Baylor (13-2) 81 – No. 18 BYU (12-3) 72

No. 16 Auburn (13-2) 66 – Texas A&M (9-6) 55

No. 25 Texas (12-3) 74 – Cincinnati (12-3) 73

Wednesday

N0. 9 Oklahoma (13-1) at Fort Worth TCU (11-3) at 8:00 pm ESPN2

NCAAW

Wednesday

Oklahoma (9-5) at Manhattan Kansas State (15-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 4 Baylor (14-0) at Lawrence Kansas (7-7) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

TCU (14-2) at Austin No. 10 Texas (15-1) at 7:00 pm LHN