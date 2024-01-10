Paris Police Report For Wednesday, January 10

Earl Junior Williams

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle Tuesday at 5:21 pm in the 600 block of E. Tudor St. for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop, began making furtive movements inside the vehicle, and continued driving. The officer eventually stopped the suspect’s car in the 400 block of E. Grove. The officer took Earl Junior Williams, 75, into custody for Evading Arrest in a Vehicle, and a search of the vehicle located a glass pipe commonly used for the smoking of cocaine. Police had arrested Williams on December 30 for another cocaine charge, which is pending prosecution.

Tuesday morning at 10:31, officers received a report of an attempted fraudulent bank transaction in the 2800 block of Lamar Avenue at a local financial institution. Two suspects attempted to pass checks in the drive-through on two occasions using an identification that did not belong to them. Employees recognized the fraudulent activity and kept the identification and the checks. An investigation is ongoing.

Tuesday afternoon at 12:16, an officer investigated the burglary of the vehicle, which had occurred in the 2700 block of Brownwood Circle. The victim had located a metal gun box under the seat that had been placed there by an unknown suspect. The box was empty, and victims reported several vehicle burglaries in the neighborhood on the same date. They think the suspects “ditched” the box in the victim’s car after removing the firearm from it.

Officers made 28 traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 73 calls for service on Tuesday, January 9.

Captain John T. Bull