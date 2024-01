Chance Cathey

On Monday, authorities released the identity of the man whose body they found Tuesday a week ago at the bottom of a well in Little River County. He is Bobby Conley, 66, of Tom, OK, and they are working the case as a homicide. The McCurtian County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Chance Cathey, about 6’0″ and weighing 200 lbs., with light brown hair and green eyes in the case. He is a person of interest involving a homicide in the state of Arkansas.