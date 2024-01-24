Wednesday’s Sports

Adrian Beltre elected to the MLB Hall of Fame
NBA
Tuesday
Pelicans (26-18) 153 – Jazz (22-23) 124
Thunder (30-13) 111 – Trail Blazers (12-21) 109
Tuesday night, CJ McCollum went 9-of-13 from 3-point range and tied his season high with 33 points. Zion Williamson had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record for points with a 153-124 victory over the Utah Jazz.
The Trail Blazers are filing a protest with the NBA to challenge the result of that 111-109 loss to the Thunder. The Blazers are contending that coach Chauncey Billups, with a 109-108 lead, was calling a timeout on the sideline before a referee whistled a double dribble with 15.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City. Billups reacted angrily to what he believed was a failure to honor his timeout request. They gave him two technical fouls, including a second after marching onto the floor to argue, and then the officials ejected him in the game’s final seconds.
Wednesday
Trail Blazers (12-31) at Houston Rockets (20-22) at 7:00 pm
Suns (25-18) at Dallas Mavericks (24-19) at 7:30 pm ABC
Thunder (30-13) at San Antonio Spurs (8-35) at 8:30 pm ESPN
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (28-13-6) 5 – Red Wigs (24-18-5) 4
Roope Hintz scored twice as the Stars downed the Red Wings for the seventh game (ROW-puh / HINTS) in a row (4-0-3). A game of twists and turns saw Detroit leading 2-1 after one period. Dallas outscored the Red Wings 4-0 in the second period. However, the Red Wings scored both goals in the third period, falling just short in their bid to rally. The Stars hots the Ducks Thursday at 7:00 pm.
MLB
They have elected former Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre to the MLB Hall of Fame on the first ballot. They picked him at 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Beltre played 21 years and was a four-time All-Star with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs. His 2,759 games played at third base are second only to Brooks Robinson’s total.
COLLEGE
NCAAM
Tuesday
No. 4 Houston (17-2) 75 – No. 21 BYU (14-5) 68
Texas (14-5) 75 – No. 11 Oklahoma (15-4) 60
Wednesday
No. 22 Florida Atlantic (15-4) at Rice (7-11) at 7:00 pm
NCAAW
Wednesday
Oklahoma (11-6) at No. 10 Texas (18-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is partnering with TSBN Sports to livestream the Eagle Baseball and Softball games this spring. All home games can be seen live on www.tsbnsports.com. Select road games will be live-streamed as well. NTCC’s Softball and Baseball schedules are on the Eagle Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.
The Texas A&M -Commerce rodeo team looks to have a strong showing at its annual home competition scheduled for February 2-3 at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs. They formed the A&M Commerce team in 2014 with just 12 members. The team now has more than 60 competitors across multiple rodeo events. Several former rodeo team members have gone pro after their time at A&M-Commerce and have appeared at the National Finals Rodeo. Anyone interested in learning more about the A&M-Commerce Rodeo program should visit tamuc.edu/rodeo.
HIGH SCHOOL
Once a standout offensive lineman at McKinney, Nate Leonard will return to his high school alma mater as the Lions’ next head football coach. The district announced Leonard as the Lions’ next head coach on Monday. Leonard returns to the Metroplex after spending one season leading New Braunfels Canyon.
BASKETBALL
Tuesday
Boys
Anna 69 – Ranchview 33
Atlanta 56 – Redwater 53
Big Sandy 77 – Ore City 66
Bland 59 – Trenton 37
Brownsboro 60 – Lindale 39
Caddo Mills 68 – Ford 53
Celina 37 – Van Alstyne 35
Chaple Hill TY 72 – Center 70
Chisum 58 – Rains 42
Commerce 51 – Lone Oak 34
Dodd City 70 – Fannindel 38
Ector 46 – Miller Grove 43
Harts Bluff 39 – Bowie 24
Hawkins 55 – Union Grove 30
Honey Grove 52 – Wolfe City 24
Hooks 95 – Queen City 30
Howe 51 – Pottsboro 44
Hudson 55 – Jacksonville 51
Hughes Springs 37 – White Oak 29
Leonard 57 – Bells 49
No. 19 Longview 78 – Pine Tree 49
Lufkin 64 – Huntsville 44
Marshall 74 – Texas High 67
McLeod 71 – Linden-Kildare 10
Melissa 71 – Greenville 52
Mineola 57 – Winona 27
Mt Pleasant 52 – Whitehouse 35
Nacogdoche 57 – Kingwoof Park 42
Rivercrest 68 – Detroit 23
Sam Rayburn 52 – Celeste 50
Spring Hill 41 – Carthage 39
Sulphur Springs 55 – Pleasant Grove 47
Tatum 72 – Troup 37
Tom Bean 49 – Whitewright 36
Yantis 57 – Union Hill 50
Girls
Alba-Golden 54 – Cumby 20
Anna 47 – Ranchview 28
Bells 50 – Leonard 30
Bloomburg 54 – Sulphur Bluff 35
Bowie 43 – Harts Bluff 35
No. 12 Brownsboro 49 – Lindale 40
Caddo Mills 41 – Ford 30
Canton 62 – Athens 25
Carthage 35 – Spring Hill 28
Center 50 – Chapel Hill TY 41
Chapel Hill MP 54 – Harmony 35
Clarksville 48 – Maud 33
Commerce 66 – Lone Oak 20
Cooper 56 – North Hopkins 18
DeKalb 53 – Pewitt 18
Detroit 41 – Rivercrest 31
Ector 46 – Miller Grove 45
Edgewood 52 – Prairiland 21
Gladewater 44 – New Diana 32
Hawkins 45 – Union Grove 42
Jacksonville 43 – Hudson 34
Kaufan 47 – Wills Point 30
Longview 71 – Pine Tree 22
Melissa 94 – Greenville 12
Mineola 71 – Winona 3
North Lamar 58 – Liberty-Eylau 13
Paris 56 – Pittsburg 51d
Queen City 60 – Hooks 56
No. 17 Rains 65 – Chisum 34
No. 25 Rockwall 43 – No 5 Royse City 38
Rockwall-Heath 48 – Tyler Legacy 32
Sam Rayburn 60 – Celeste 37
Sulphur Springs 45 – Pleasant Grove 15
Tatum 55 – Troup 24
Tom Bean 45 – Whitewright 31
Tyler Lions 73 – Hallsville 31
Van Alstyne 76 – Celina 65
White Oak 36 – Hughes Springs 18
Whitehouse 47 – Mt Pleasant 32
No. 18 Winnsboro 55 – Mt Vernon 40
Wolfe City 41 – Honey Grove 34