Adrian Beltre elected to the MLB Hall of Fame

NBA

Tuesday

Pelicans (26-18) 153 – Jazz (22-23) 124

Thunder (30-13) 111 – Trail Blazers (12-21) 109

Tuesday night, CJ McCollum went 9-of-13 from 3-point range and tied his season high with 33 points. Zion Williamson had 17 points and a career-high 11 assists as the New Orleans Pelicans set a franchise record for points with a 153-124 victory over the Utah Jazz.

The Trail Blazers are filing a protest with the NBA to challenge the result of that 111-109 loss to the Thunder. The Blazers are contending that coach Chauncey Billups, with a 109-108 lead, was calling a timeout on the sideline before a referee whistled a double dribble with 15.1 seconds left in the fourth quarter in Oklahoma City. Billups reacted angrily to what he believed was a failure to honor his timeout request. They gave him two technical fouls, including a second after marching onto the floor to argue, and then the officials ejected him in the game’s final seconds.

Wednesday

Trail Blazers (12-31) at Houston Rockets (20-22) at 7:00 pm

Suns (25-18) at Dallas Mavericks (24-19) at 7:30 pm ABC

Thunder (30-13) at San Antonio Spurs (8-35) at 8:30 pm ESPN

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (28-13-6) 5 – Red Wigs (24-18-5) 4

Roope Hintz scored twice as the Stars downed the Red Wings for the seventh game (ROW-puh / HINTS) in a row (4-0-3). A game of twists and turns saw Detroit leading 2-1 after one period. Dallas outscored the Red Wings 4-0 in the second period. However, the Red Wings scored both goals in the third period, falling just short in their bid to rally. The Stars hots the Ducks Thursday at 7:00 pm.

MLB

They have elected former Texas Ranger Adrian Beltre to the MLB Hall of Fame on the first ballot. They picked him at 366 of 385 ballots in his first appearance for 95.1%. Beltre played 21 years and was a four-time All-Star with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs. His 2,759 games played at third base are second only to Brooks Robinson’s total.

COLLEGE

NCAAM

Tuesday

No. 4 Houston (17-2) 75 – No. 21 BYU (14-5) 68

Texas (14-5) 75 – No. 11 Oklahoma (15-4) 60

Wednesday

No. 22 Florida Atlantic (15-4) at Rice (7-11) at 7:00 pm

NCAAW

Wednesday

Oklahoma (11-6) at No. 10 Texas (18-2) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Northeast Texas Community College Athletics is partnering with TSBN Sports to livestream the Eagle Baseball and Softball games this spring. All home games can be seen live on www.tsbnsports.com. Select road games will be live-streamed as well. NTCC’s Softball and Baseball schedules are on the Eagle Athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.

The Texas A&M -Commerce rodeo team looks to have a strong showing at its annual home competition scheduled for February 2-3 at the Hopkins County Civic Center in Sulphur Springs. They formed the A&M Commerce team in 2014 with just 12 members. The team now has more than 60 competitors across multiple rodeo events. Several former rodeo team members have gone pro after their time at A&M-Commerce and have appeared at the National Finals Rodeo. Anyone interested in learning more about the A&M-Commerce Rodeo program should visit tamuc.edu/rodeo.

HIGH SCHOOL

Once a standout offensive lineman at McKinney, Nate Leonard will return to his high school alma mater as the Lions’ next head football coach. The district announced Leonard as the Lions’ next head coach on Monday. Leonard returns to the Metroplex after spending one season leading New Braunfels Canyon.

BASKETBALL

Tuesday

Boys

Anna 69 – Ranchview 33

Atlanta 56 – Redwater 53

Big Sandy 77 – Ore City 66

Bland 59 – Trenton 37

Brownsboro 60 – Lindale 39

Caddo Mills 68 – Ford 53

Celina 37 – Van Alstyne 35

Chaple Hill TY 72 – Center 70

Chisum 58 – Rains 42

Commerce 51 – Lone Oak 34

Dodd City 70 – Fannindel 38

Ector 46 – Miller Grove 43

Harts Bluff 39 – Bowie 24

Hawkins 55 – Union Grove 30

Honey Grove 52 – Wolfe City 24

Hooks 95 – Queen City 30

Howe 51 – Pottsboro 44

Hudson 55 – Jacksonville 51

Hughes Springs 37 – White Oak 29

Leonard 57 – Bells 49

No. 19 Longview 78 – Pine Tree 49

Lufkin 64 – Huntsville 44

Marshall 74 – Texas High 67

McLeod 71 – Linden-Kildare 10

Melissa 71 – Greenville 52

Mineola 57 – Winona 27

Mt Pleasant 52 – Whitehouse 35

Nacogdoche 57 – Kingwoof Park 42

Rivercrest 68 – Detroit 23

Sam Rayburn 52 – Celeste 50

Spring Hill 41 – Carthage 39

Sulphur Springs 55 – Pleasant Grove 47

Tatum 72 – Troup 37

Tom Bean 49 – Whitewright 36

Yantis 57 – Union Hill 50

Girls

Alba-Golden 54 – Cumby 20

Anna 47 – Ranchview 28

Bells 50 – Leonard 30

Bloomburg 54 – Sulphur Bluff 35

Bowie 43 – Harts Bluff 35

No. 12 Brownsboro 49 – Lindale 40

Caddo Mills 41 – Ford 30

Canton 62 – Athens 25

Carthage 35 – Spring Hill 28

Center 50 – Chapel Hill TY 41

Chapel Hill MP 54 – Harmony 35

Clarksville 48 – Maud 33

Commerce 66 – Lone Oak 20

Cooper 56 – North Hopkins 18

DeKalb 53 – Pewitt 18

Detroit 41 – Rivercrest 31

Ector 46 – Miller Grove 45

Edgewood 52 – Prairiland 21

Gladewater 44 – New Diana 32

Hawkins 45 – Union Grove 42

Jacksonville 43 – Hudson 34

Kaufan 47 – Wills Point 30

Longview 71 – Pine Tree 22

Melissa 94 – Greenville 12

Mineola 71 – Winona 3

North Lamar 58 – Liberty-Eylau 13

Paris 56 – Pittsburg 51d

Queen City 60 – Hooks 56

No. 17 Rains 65 – Chisum 34

No. 25 Rockwall 43 – No 5 Royse City 38

Rockwall-Heath 48 – Tyler Legacy 32

Sam Rayburn 60 – Celeste 37

Sulphur Springs 45 – Pleasant Grove 15

Tatum 55 – Troup 24

Tom Bean 45 – Whitewright 31

Tyler Lions 73 – Hallsville 31

Van Alstyne 76 – Celina 65

White Oak 36 – Hughes Springs 18

Whitehouse 47 – Mt Pleasant 32

No. 18 Winnsboro 55 – Mt Vernon 40

Wolfe City 41 – Honey Grove 34