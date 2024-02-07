Wednesday’s Sports

Stars win fourth straight
NFL
Three North Texas Make-A-Wish kids got their ultimate wish granted and will attend the Super Bowl. Luke Blank, Solomon Barber, and Vincent W. are going to Las Vegas for the big game. The organization gives to children who are battling critical illnesses.
NBA
Tuesday
Pacers (29-23) 132 – Rockets (23-27) 129
Mavericks (28-230 119 – Nets (20-30) 107
Jazz (26-26) 124 – Thunder (35-16) 117
They traded away Kyrie Irving a year ago, and he’s always remained mentally in New York. Last night, he was back where he grew up as a Nets fan and in front of family and friends. Irving gave them their money’s worth. He scored 36 points, leading the Mavericks to a 119-107 victory, and then spent time signing autographs and greeting his old fans in the stands.
Wednesday
Spurs (10-40) at Miami Heat (27-24) at 6:30 pm
Pelicans (29-21) at Los Angeles Clippers (34-15) at 9:00 pm ESPN
NHL
Tuesday
Stars (31-13-6) 2 – Sabres (22-24-4) 1
Jake Oettinger stopped 47 shots and helped the Stars top the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night. It is the Stars’ fourth straight win.
Wednesday
Stars (31-13-6) at Toronto Maple Leafs (25-15-8) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
COLLEGE
Tuesday
NCAAM
No. 5 Houston (20-3 7-3) 79 – Oklahoma State (10-13 2-8) 63
No. 13 Baylor (17-5 6-3) 79 – No. 23 Texas Tech (16-6 5-4) 73
No. 14 Iowa St (17-5 6-3) 70 – Texas (15-8 4-6) 65
Oklahoma (17-6 5-5) 82 – No. 21 BYU (16-6 4-5) 66
Wednesday
LSU (12-9 4-4) at Knoxville No 6 Tennessee (16-5 6-2) at 6:00 pm SECN
Tuesday
NCAAW
No. 22 West Virginia (20-2 9-2) 82 – Texas Tech (16-8 5-6) 59
Wednesday
TCU (15-6 2-8) at Norman No. 24 Oklahoma (15-6 9-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+
No. 18 Baylor (17-4 6-4) at Provo BYU (12-11 2-8) at 8:00 pm ESPN+
HIGH SCHOOL
Tuesday
BASKETBALL
BOY’S
Alto 58 – Mt Enterprise 50
Avery 66 – Bloomburg 15
Beckville 54 – Shelbyville 52
Big Sandy 76 – Harleton 43
Bland 46 – Whitewright 41
Blue Ridge 51 – Bonham 34
Caddo Mills 94 – Community 48
Celeste 47 – Trenton 30
Center 61 – Kilgore 37
Crandall 65 – Ennis 51
Dodd City 76 – Campbell 21
Elysian Fields 52 – Waskom 40
Fannindel 56 – Miller Grove 44
Greenville 58 – Princeton 52
Hallsville 61 – Whitehouse 31
Honey Grove 44 – Sam Rayburn 43
Hooks 99 – New Boston 47
Kaufman 59 – Farmersville 51
No. 5 Lancaster 91 – Forney 56
Lone Oak 39 – Chisum 36
No. 20 Longview 45 – No. 22 Mt Pleasant 42
North Lamar 51 – Sulphur Springs 46
Ore City 56 – Linden-Kildare 18
Overton 42 – Carlisle 37
Paul Pewitt 51 – Queen City 50
PTAA 50 – Ector 38
Rains 57 – Edgewood 54
Rivercrest 41 – Clarksville 30
Rusk 73 – Bullard 59
Sulphur Bluff 66 – Union Hill 43
Tom Bean 48 – Wolfe City 36
GIRL’S
Alba-Golden 61 – Cooper 51
Anna 66 – Van Alstyne 36
Caddo Mills 46 – Community 43
Celeste 35 – Trenton 18
Center 50 – Kilgore 29
Como-Pickton 41 – North Hopkins 31
Crandall 49 – Ennis 25
No. 21 Canton 50 – Van 40
Cumby 37 – Fruitvale 30
Farmersville 52 – Kaufman 39
Gilmer 43 – Spring Hill 25
Gladewater 67 – Hughes Springs 26
Gunter 45 – Pottsboro 41
Hallsville 42 – Whitehouse 33
Harts Bluff 37 – Maud 25
Henderson 42 – Chapel Hill TY 38
Honey Grove 37 – Sam Rayburn 32
Hooks 70 – New Boston 17
Leonard 44 – Howe 40
Lindale 48 – Athens 44
Lone Oak 51 – Chisum 44
Longview 51 – Mt Pleasant 34
Madisonville 57 – Jacksonville 47
Martins Mill 78 – Cross Roads 30
Mineola 49 – Chapel Hill MP 33
North Lamar 28 – Sulphur Springs 17
Panther Creek 70 – Celina 43
Pittsburg 60 – Pleasant Grove 50
No. 15 Rains 44 – Edgewood 40
Rockwall-Heath 62 – North Forney 48
Sabine 41 – New Diana 32
Saltillo 53 – Avinger 27
Sulphur Bluff 65 – Union Hill 12
Tatum 81 – Arp 10
Troup 62 – West Rusk 39
Tyler Legacy 32 – No. 20 Rockwall 30
Tyler Lions 70 – Texas High 45
Wolfe City 30 – Tom Bean 25