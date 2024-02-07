Wednesday’s Sports

Stars win fourth straight

NFL

Three North Texas Make-A-Wish kids got their ultimate wish granted and will attend the Super Bowl. Luke Blank, Solomon Barber, and Vincent W. are going to Las Vegas for the big game. The organization gives to children who are battling critical illnesses.

NBA

Tuesday

Pacers (29-23) 132 – Rockets (23-27) 129

Mavericks (28-230 119 – Nets (20-30) 107

Jazz (26-26) 124 – Thunder (35-16) 117

They traded away Kyrie Irving a year ago, and he’s always remained mentally in New York. Last night, he was back where he grew up as a Nets fan and in front of family and friends. Irving gave them their money’s worth. He scored 36 points, leading the Mavericks to a 119-107 victory, and then spent time signing autographs and greeting his old fans in the stands.

Wednesday

Spurs (10-40) at Miami Heat (27-24) at 6:30 pm

Pelicans (29-21) at Los Angeles Clippers (34-15) at 9:00 pm ESPN

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (31-13-6) 2 – Sabres (22-24-4) 1

Jake Oettinger stopped 47 shots and helped the Stars top the Buffalo Sabres 2-1 on Tuesday night. It is the Stars’ fourth straight win.

Wednesday

Stars (31-13-6) at Toronto Maple Leafs (25-15-8) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

Tuesday

NCAAM

No. 5 Houston (20-3 7-3) 79 – Oklahoma State (10-13 2-8) 63

No. 13 Baylor (17-5 6-3) 79 – No. 23 Texas Tech (16-6 5-4) 73

No. 14 Iowa St (17-5 6-3) 70 – Texas (15-8 4-6) 65

Oklahoma (17-6 5-5) 82 – No. 21 BYU (16-6 4-5) 66

Wednesday

LSU (12-9 4-4) at Knoxville No 6 Tennessee (16-5 6-2) at 6:00 pm SECN

Tuesday

NCAAW

No. 22 West Virginia (20-2 9-2) 82 – Texas Tech (16-8 5-6) 59

Wednesday

TCU (15-6 2-8) at Norman No. 24 Oklahoma (15-6 9-1) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

No. 18 Baylor (17-4 6-4) at Provo BYU (12-11 2-8) at 8:00 pm ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

Tuesday

BASKETBALL

BOY’S

Alto 58 – Mt Enterprise 50

Avery 66 – Bloomburg 15

Beckville 54 – Shelbyville 52

Big Sandy 76 – Harleton 43

Bland 46 – Whitewright 41

Blue Ridge 51 – Bonham 34

Caddo Mills 94 – Community 48

Celeste 47 – Trenton 30

Center 61 – Kilgore 37

Crandall 65 – Ennis 51

Dodd City 76 – Campbell 21

Elysian Fields 52 – Waskom 40

Fannindel 56 – Miller Grove 44

Greenville 58 – Princeton 52

Hallsville 61 – Whitehouse 31

Honey Grove 44 – Sam Rayburn 43

Hooks 99 – New Boston 47

Kaufman 59 – Farmersville 51

No. 5 Lancaster 91 – Forney 56

Lone Oak 39 – Chisum 36

No. 20 Longview 45 – No. 22 Mt Pleasant 42

North Lamar 51 – Sulphur Springs 46

Ore City 56 – Linden-Kildare 18

Overton 42 – Carlisle 37

Paul Pewitt 51 – Queen City 50

PTAA 50 – Ector 38

Rains 57 – Edgewood 54

Rivercrest 41 – Clarksville 30

Rusk 73 – Bullard 59

Sulphur Bluff 66 – Union Hill 43

Tom Bean 48 – Wolfe City 36

GIRL’S

Alba-Golden 61 – Cooper 51

Anna 66 – Van Alstyne 36

Caddo Mills 46 – Community 43

Celeste 35 – Trenton 18

Center 50 – Kilgore 29

Como-Pickton 41 – North Hopkins 31

Crandall 49 – Ennis 25

No. 21 Canton 50 – Van 40

Cumby 37 – Fruitvale 30

Farmersville 52 – Kaufman 39

Gilmer 43 – Spring Hill 25

Gladewater 67 – Hughes Springs 26

Gunter 45 – Pottsboro 41

Hallsville 42 – Whitehouse 33

Harts Bluff 37 – Maud 25

Henderson 42 – Chapel Hill TY 38

Honey Grove 37 – Sam Rayburn 32

Hooks 70 – New Boston 17

Leonard 44 – Howe 40

Lindale 48 – Athens 44

Lone Oak 51 – Chisum 44

Longview 51 – Mt Pleasant 34

Madisonville 57 – Jacksonville 47

Martins Mill 78 – Cross Roads 30

Mineola 49 – Chapel Hill MP 33

North Lamar 28 – Sulphur Springs 17

Panther Creek 70 – Celina 43

Pittsburg 60 – Pleasant Grove 50

No. 15 Rains 44 – Edgewood 40

Rockwall-Heath 62 – North Forney 48

Sabine 41 – New Diana 32

Saltillo 53 – Avinger 27

Sulphur Bluff 65 – Union Hill 12

Tatum 81 – Arp 10

Troup 62 – West Rusk 39

Tyler Legacy 32 – No. 20 Rockwall 30

Tyler Lions 70 – Texas High 45

Wolfe City 30 – Tom Bean 25