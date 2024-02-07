Denny’s Paris Header
3-D Printers Donated To Bonham ISD

 

The Elegoo company has  donated 16 – 3D printers  worth about $8,000 to the Bonham ISD. The printers will be used in art classes, libraries, the robotics program, gift and talented rooms, special education classrooms, and science classrooms.

