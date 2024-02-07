Paris Police Report For Wednesday, February 7

Officers responded Tuesday morning at 8:58 to a Theft by Fraudulent Check call at 1800 17th NE. A former employee created a counterfeit check on the business and then deposited the check into his account, possibly by mobile app. The suspect is a known individual. Police recovered all suspect information, and the investigation will continue.

Tuesday afternoon at 1:18, there was a report of a theft of cash over $750.00, which had occurred at the victim’s workplace in the 500 block of 8th, SE. Officers obtained a list of possible suspects from the management. The victim had a large amount of cash in her purse, which she left in a common area of the nurse’s station. Sometime between last Saturday and Sunday, some unknown suspect took the victim’s cash from her purse. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made 26 traffic stops, no adult arrests, and answered 75 calls for service for this reporting period on Tuesday, February 6.

Captain John T. Bull