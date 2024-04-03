Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Paris Poice Report For Wednesday, April 3

On Tuesday, Paris Police arrested Amanda Lynn Cofer,43, in the area of 6th SE and Hearon after being involved in a call of Criminal Trespassing. When officers approached Cofer, she fled on foot, evading arrest before being taken into custody. Cofer had possession of methamphetamine, and officers charged her with Possession of a Controlled Substance and Evading Arrest or Detention.

On Monday, officers learned of a robbery in the 1800 block of Walker Street. The victim was picked up at his residence by a known female suspect, who had said they would take him to a local store. The individual drove the victim to Walker Park, where two other known male suspects assaulted him and stole his wallet and phone. The investigation is ongoing.

Officers made ten traffic stops, arrested one adult, and answered 128 calls for service on Tuesday, April 2.

Captain John T. Bull

