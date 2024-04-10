Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham Issues Statewide CALL OUT for Veterans to Participate in the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program

|Voices of Veterans is a state agency’s first Veteran oral history program. It records the stories of Texas Veterans through their time in service and after returning home from combat.
The VLB records interviews with Veterans over the phone or in person. Their interviews are then permanently archived in the Office of Veterans Records at the GLO, where they join the historical documents of other Texas heroes such as Sam Houston, Davy Crockett, Jim Bowie, and William Barret Travis.
Veterans’ interviews are also available to researchers, historians, genealogists, and the public. These precious records inspire future generations and remind us of our Veterans’ sacrifices.
To listen to the over 500 archived stories of Veterans documented through the GLO’s Voices of Veterans oral history program, visit VoicesofVeterans.org.
