Texas Land Commissioner Buckingham Issues Statewide CALL OUT for Veterans to Participate in the Voices of Veterans Oral History Program

AUSTIN— , Texas Land Commissioner and Veterans Land Board (VLB) Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham, M.D. issued a statewide CALL OUT for Veterans to share their stories with the VLB through the GLO’s Voices of Veterans oral history program.

“As VLB Chairwoman and Land Commissioner, it is an honor to help serve our courageous Veterans by preserving and honoring their legacies through the Voices of Veterans oral history program,” said Commissioner Buckingham. “This incredible program is made possible by the hard work of the VLB and GLO staff who record and archive these precious records for future generations. I look forward to the continued growth of the Voices of Veterans oral history program and encourage Veterans across the state to send in their stories and be a part of Texas history.”

Veterans can email VoicesofVeterans@glo.texas.gov to tell their stories. Please note that the Veteran must be a resident of Texas at the time of their interview.