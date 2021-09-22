Wednesday’s Sports

Photo – New Orleans City Councilmember Joe Giarrusso

MLB

Yankees (85-67) 7 – Texas (55-96) 1

Houston (90-61) 10 – Angels (72-79) 5

NFL

On Tuesday, smoke and flames shot up the side of the Superdome’s roof after a pressure washer used to clean the top of the New Orleans sports and entertainment arena caught fire. The New Orleans Fire Department confirmed firefighters responded to flames shortly after 12:30 pm. New Orleans Emergency Management Services said on Twitter that they were transporting one person to the hospital for “minor burns.”

According to coach David Culley, the Texans’ rookie quarterback Davis Mills will start Thursday night against the Carolina Panthers. He is in place of an injured Tyrod Taylor.

NCAA

One year after COVID postponed the 100th TCU and SMU meeting, the Mustangs and Horned Frogs square off Saturday. It is for the Iron Skillet.

LSC

Zach Burch rose 17 spots in the final round of the RJGA Invitational to help the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team. They finished fifth among 16 teams at the UNM Championship Course.

In the first tournament of the 2021-22 season, the No. 14 ranked Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team placed seventh in a field of 19 teams after shooting 301 as a team in the final round of the DBU Invitational at Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch on Tuesday.

Coming off an NCAA Division II Regional Tournament appearance in 2021, the Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team has announced its fall schedule. The Lions begin the fall at Baylor with a doubleheader on October 2, then host Paris Junior College on October 8 and Cisco College on October 22. Next, A&M-Commerce heads down to College Station to take on Texas A&M on October 24 and closes out the fall season with home doubleheaders against Weatherford College on October 29 and Grayson College on November 5. All home dates will be free to attend.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Atlanta 3 – New Boston 0

Carthage 3 – Pleasant Grove 0

Diana 3 – Gladewater 0

Harmony 3 – Trinity School of Texas 0

Hughes Springs 3 – Ore City 0

Kilgore 3 – TY Chapel Hill 0

Lindale 3 – Spring Hill 2

Marshall 3 – Hallsville 1

Overton 3 – Union Hill 1

Sulphur Springs 3 – Pine Tree 0

Texas High 3 – Longview 0

Union Grove 3 – Big Sandy 2

Waskom 3 – Jefferson 0

White Oak 3 0 Central Heights 0