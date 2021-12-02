Wednesday’s Sports

Photo by Drew Barkley

MLB

Will Major League Baseball’s opening day happen? Major League Baseball locked out its players early Thursday morning, certifying the game’s first work stoppage in more than a quarter-century after months of talks yielded little progress toward a new labor contract.

The long-anticipated lockout ends the transaction frenzy that led to its imposition and sends the industry into a dark period with scant light insight.

NFL

Thursday

Dallas at New Orleans 7:20 pm FOX/NFL.NET

NBA

Wednesday

Dallas (11-9) 139 – Pelicans (6-18) 107

Houston (5-16) 114 – Thunder (6-15) 110

Thursday

Oklahoma City at Memphis 7:00 pm

San Antoni at Portland 9:00 pm NBATV

NHL

Thursday

Columbus at Dallas 7:30 pm ESPN

COLLEGE

Wednesday, the Big 12 Conference released Baylor’s 2022 football schedule featuring six home games and a Thanksgiving weekend showdown with Texas. The Bears will play eight games in Texas and close the regular season in Austin against the Longhorns for the first time since 1995.

HIGH SCHOOL

The State Executive Committee of the University Interscholastic League met Wednesday to hand down decisions on the eligibility of student-athletes. The Committee denied the appeals on student-athletes from Hallsville High School, Friendswood Clear Brook High School, and Plano West High School. The UIL upheld the previous ruling of the district executive committees for those schools.

Paris Junior High Ladycat Basketball will be playing at Liberty Eylau Thursday (Dec 2).

The Mount Pleasant Tigers dropped their third straight game on Tuesday evening. Royse City claimed the win 62-56. Free throws would be the story as the Tigers earned their way to the stripe but could only convert on 16 out of 34 attempts. Mt Pleasant’s freshmen take on Whitehouse at 4:00 pm Thursday in the Tatum sub-varsity tournament. The JV follows at 5:15 pm. (→ view on teamapp.com)

FOOTBALL

Last week Waskom played ball control over Newton by having possession on the ball for all but 15 minutes. They hope to use the same game plan against Daingerfield Friday night at SFA. Waskom has rushed 468 times for 5,138 yards and 85 touchdowns, with DJ Feaster having 69 carries for 1,157 yards and 19 touchdowns. Daingerfield will roll out its weapons like Quin Webb with 76 solo tackles, 54 assists, one sack, seven tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Then there is Lequinetin Searcy with 50 solo tackles, 37 assisted tackles, two sacks, 12 tackles for a loss, and one fumble recovery.

5A DII

Texas High vs. Crosby at Lufkin Martin Fri 7:30 pm

Lovejoy vs. South Oak Cliff at Frisco Ford Sat 2:30 pm

4A DI

TY Chapel Hill vs. Little Cypress at Cypress Cy Fair Fri 7:30 pm

Stephenville vs. Melissa at Bedford Fri 7:30 pm

4ADII

China Spring vs. West Orange at Tomball Fri 7:00 pm

Celina vs. Aubrey at Denton Apogee Fri 7:30 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Gilmer at Mt Pleasant Fri 7:00 pm

3A DI

Whitesboro vs. Brock at Arlington Globe Thu 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. West at Frisco Ford Ct Fri 7:00 pm KALK 97.7

3A DII

Daingerfield vs. Waskom at SFA Fri 7:00 pm

Holliday vs. Gunter at Justin NW Fri 7:00 pm

2A DI

Timpson vs. Centerville at Jacksonville Fri 7:00 pm