A 1940s Christmas Carol – NTCC

The cast of A 1940s Christmas Carol is pictured above. Front row L-R: Teresa Wooten, Persefany Rodriguez, Natalee Finley, Faith Rothrock, and Michael Vance. Back row L-R is Linda Shaddix and Zachary Strawbridge.

The NTCC Theatre Program will present A 1940s Christmas Carol, written and directed by Page Petrucka, starting Thursday through Saturday (Dec 2-4). The play will be at the Whatley Center for the Performing Arts. Showtime is 7:30 pm each night, with an additional Saturday matinee at 2:30 pm. The production is around an hour-long, family-friendly, and excellent way to usher in the holiday season.

“We have had so much fun preparing for this show, and I am proud of the hard work our cast and crew have put in,” Petrucka said. “This has really been a community effort, and I appreciate everyone who has helped it come together.”

It’s December 1940, and KFLC AM radio in Kansas City, Kansas, is about to perform the classic tale A Christmas Carol for listening audiences. But! Ten minutes before showtime, the cast learns that they will have to go on without their sound engineer and all the sound equipment. Scrambling to find anything that will make a sound and attempting to make those sounds on the fly, the cast endeavors to forge ahead, perform the show, and make the best of a crazy situation. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this hilarious, fast-paced comedy.

The cast includes Linda Shaddix as Ms. Charlie Studabaker, Zachary Strawbridge as Hank Jeffries, Teresa Wooten as Shirley Caldwell, Persefany Rodriguez as Lana Smith, Michael Vance as Ralphie Rogers, Faith Rothrick as Judy Miller, and Natalee Finley as Patsy Studabaker. Lexie Humber is stage manager, Hope Kelly is in charge of costume design, Steven Nelms is over lighting and sound design, and the NTCC cosmetology program assists with hair and makeup. The show is under the direction of Petrucka, who recently joined the NTCC faculty as Associate Professor of Theatre.

You can purchase tickets at the door. Seats are $10 for adults, $7 for children 17 and under, $5 for NTCC employees and ages 65+. The show is free for NTCC students. To learn more about Theatre Northeast, which is currently enrolling for Spring 2022 classes, visit www.ntcc.edu/theatre.