Wednesday’s Sports

Major League Baseball canceled the second week of the regular season Wednesday after days of discussion with the MLB Players Association failed to generate a new collective-bargaining agreement. In addition, the international draft, an extended part of negotiations but not until recently a central issue, scuttled talks Wednesday afternoon. A day earlier, the league had proposed tying an international draft that would cover amateurs from Latin America and Asia to remove direct draft-pick compensation. Instead, teams are penalized by draft picks for signing top free agents. Players balked at the idea, rejected proposals from the league to address it, and sent a counteroffer. Major League Baseball then canceled another week of games.

NFL

A 25-year-old woman is suing Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, alleging that the billionaire paid her mother hundreds of thousands of dollars in 1996 to conceal that he was the girl’s biological father. That is a secret that the lawsuit says she has carried her entire life. In addition, the mother signed a confidentiality agreement, bounding the one-year-old girl to secrecy.

NBA

Wednesday

Rockets (17-49) 139 – Lakers (28-37) 130

Timberwolves (38-29) 132 – Thunder (20-46) 102

Magic (17-50) 108 – Pelicans (27-39) 102

Knicks (28-38) 107 – Mavericks (40-26) 77

Raptors (35-30) 119 – Spurs (25-41) 104

WNBA

A U.S. congressman who played football at Baylor is among those concerned about the welfare of Brittney Griner, who Russia is holding on drug charges. Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) spoke Wednesday about Griner, who played for Baylor’s women’s basketball team from 2009 to 2013 and has been with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury for nine seasons.

COLLEGE

LeTourneau junior Jack Miller of Diana broke the school record in the pole vault by clearing 4.96 meters (16 ft.-3.25 in.) at the Mississippi College Season Opener. Miller won the event and led all of Division III. It is his third Athlete of the Week award and ninth of his career award.

HIGH SCHOOL

Canton ISD announced that Heath Ragle is their new athletic director and head football coach. Ragle, a Canton High School graduate, spent the last four years at Mineola High School as the assistant head football coach and defensive coordinator. Before that, he was the head coach at Eustace. Ragle takes over for Casey Hubble, who left to take over the same position at Jacksboro.