The Texas Department of State Health Services has announced the Week 11 allocations of COVID vaccines. Lamar County is slated for 1000; Fannin 1170; Hopkins 300; Titus 500; Camp 100; Cass 200;Franklin 100 and Red River 100. The complete allocation list is on the link below.

Copy and paste to your Browser

https://www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/immunize/vaccineallocations.aspx