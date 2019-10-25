Weekend Activities in Hopkins County-Sulphur Springs

The Fall Festival Carnival will be open from noon – midnight today (Friday ) and tomorrow. Tickets are available in advance at Super Handy Convenience Stores for $20 and at the Carnival for $25.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival Exhibit Hall and Boutique Market will be held today and tomorrow from 10 am to 6 pm in the Hopkins County Civic Center Banquet Hall. Food vendors will also be set up in the food court outside.

The Fall Festival Arts & Crafts Show features hand-crafted items to sell on Friday and Saturday, October 25 and 26 at the Sulphur Springs High School. Booths will be both inside and outside. Hours for the Arts & Crafts Show are 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Earl W. Martin 42 Tournament will be held tomorrow at 1pm at the Sulphur Springs Senior Center. There will be cash prizes and snacks will be provided. The cost to enter is $25 per team.

The Hopkins County Fall Festival will host a free Kids Zone today and tomorrow from 10 am to 6 pm at the Civic Center. Friday, however it will be it will be moved inside to the rodeo arena. The Kids Zone will include a jump zone with inflatables from, water walking balls where kids can try to walk on water, the free SSHS-FFA petting zoo, free face painting and a barrel train ride for the kids.

The 50th Annual Hopkins County Stew Contest will be held at Buford Park on Saturday, October 26th. Stew service will begin at 10:45 a.m., and quart sales begin at 11:30 a.m. Stew tickets are already on sale at all local banks and at the Chamber of Commerce. Tickets are All-You-Can-Eat Stew for $6.00 each. T-shirts will also be available for $15 each.