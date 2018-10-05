Weekend Events Around Paris

Dylan’s Drivers provides a safe and reliable service within Lamar County, Texas, by providing free, non-judgemental, confidential rides to individuals who are rendered incapable of or lack access to safe transportation. Their hours of operations are Thursday be from 10:00 pm to 12:00 am, Friday and Saturday nights from 10:00 pm until 3:00 am. Call 903.905.4959

Adopt a pet today- give a dog or cat a forever home! Head over to the Paris Animal Shelter or look for the Lamar County Humane Association in front of Petco on Saturdays. And if you have a pet, have them spayed or neutered.

Every Saturday through October the Paris Farmers and Artisan Market is open from 8am till 1pm. Come out and enjoy some great food, check out some handmade items and get your fill of homegrown goodness!

The 39th annual Red River County Historical Society Fall Bazaar is tomorrow in Clarksville. Opening ceremonies will be held at the courthouse at 9am and the bazaar will be held until 4pm. Events will include a fish fry, rubber duck race, a variety of musical acts, and new events, such as book signing and a quilting show.

Roxton ISD Senior Class will be at Atwood’s in Paris on Saturday October 6th from 10-2. You can get 2 hotdogs and a drink for $1. We are also going to have a bake sale in conjunction with this. If you would like to donate baked goods you can send them to the school on Friday October 5th and we will take them with us on Saturday. All money raised will be used for the Senior Trip.

The Historic Candlelight Tour at Doaksville will be held Oct. 5th and 6th. Tours will begin at 6pm each day. In Addition, on Oct. 6th, three historical Ft. Towson buildings will be open from 3-9 and the Doaksville/Ft. Towson cemetery will have a self guided walking tour available. Group Reservations are available by calling 580-873-2634. Admission is $6 (Children under 6 free).

PJC Drama presenting “Fahrenheit 451” by Ray Bradbury October 4th – October 6th Limited Seating Event – Reservations recommended by emailing pjcdrama@parisjc.edu. Directed by Robyn R. Huizinga at the Ray E. Karrer (Car) Theater, Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville Street, Paris. Contact 903-782-0488 or pjcdrama@parisjc.edu. Tickets $15, Seniors & Children $10, $5 single ticket with a donation of new children’s book for local charities, or free with PJC ID

Paris Church of God will be celebrating their 101st Anniversary and Homecoming on Sunday, October 7, 2018. Administrative Bishop Toby Morgan will be the guest speaker for their Morning service at 10:30 am. Paris Church of God will serve lunch following the Morning Worship service in the Family Center. They are emphasizing “FAMILY” and Pastor Doug Holt is encouraging everyone to invite their family to join them in this celebration. For more information visit paris c..o..g dot com. paris c..o..g dot com.