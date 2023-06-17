Weekly Road Report

ATLANTA ­– Drunk driving deaths increased again last year in Texas, and TxDOT is urging all Texans to save lives and reverse this trend by choosing a sober ride.

In the Atlanta District in 2022, 310 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes resulted in 19 fatalities and 47 serious injuries. “Imagine those injured or killed were your parents, siblings, or friends,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “These are people from our community, and they deserve better.”

TxDOT’s Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.

A drunk driver destroyed Monse Montoya’s family when he ran through a stop sign and T-boned her parents’ car. The crash instantly killed her father and her 15-year-old brother. Her mother survived, but she spent a week in the ICU.

The other car’s driver had been drinking with his coworkers before getting behind the wheel instead of arranging a sober ride. He’s now in prison, which left Monse’s family broken because of his reckless choice.

It’s a tragic but disturbingly common story — 1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022, a 2% increase from the year before.

That’s equivalent to three people dying every day of the year. TxDOT is sharing stories like Monse’s as a part of its Faces of Drunk Driving campaign. Through these stories, TxDOT hopes to remind Texans that behind every statistic is a person from our community—a brother or sister, a parent, a neighbor, or a friend.

“Numbers can sometimes feel abstract,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “But these are real people whose lives were either lost or forever altered by someone’s decision to drink and drive. We hope the stories featured in our Faces of Drunk Driving campaign inspire Texans always to arrange a sober ride home.”

Last year, 26% of all traffic deaths in Texas involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every seven hours and 32 minutes.

The Faces of Drunk Driving campaign reminds us that driving under the influence can have severe and often irreparable physical, emotional, and financial consequences for survivors and offenders alike. Beyond the all-too-real possibility of taking a life, a DWI/DUI can be expensive and lead to difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.

This year’s campaign will feature events around the state to share stories from Texans who daily deal with the consequences of a drunk driving crash. Events will include an exhibit of powerful video testimonials. Full video stories and other impaired driving information are available online.

TxDOT’s Faces of Drunk Driving campaign is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton at Heather.Deaton@TxDOT.gov or (903) 799-1306.

FM 1735 IS CLOSING

WHEN: Starting Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023

WHERE: FM 1735, Titus County

ATLANTA — Work to widen the existing two lanes of FM 1735 in Titus County is moving into a new phase and will require the closure of FM 1735 through traffic starting next week, on Tuesday, Jun 20. It should reopen in July 2024.

Portable message boards are in place to warn motorists of the scheduled closure, and traffic will have a detoured signed route. Eastbound and westbound SH 49 traffic will use FM 2348 South to FM 4000 East to access FM 1735 Southbound. Northbound traffic will use the westbound FM 4000 to FM 2348 and return to SH 49 east and west.

The project begins at FM 1735 and State Highway 49 and extends 2.1 miles south. “We are adding a center turn lane plus 10-foot shoulders, using the right of way purchased by the county,” said Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. “This stretch of road will also be resurfaced and receive new safety lighting.”

HH. Howard & Sons, Inc. of Daingerfield was awarded the contract earlier this year with a bid of $11,920,527.81.

For questions about lane closures or construction work, call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant Area Office at 903-572-8511.

Jun 18 – Jun 24

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Possible lane closure

I-30 – Westbound from New Boston to two miles west of New Boston, drainage upgrades. Lane closure

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement

FM 3287 – From one mile west of FM 989 to FM 989. Seal coat operations, lane closures

FM 2878 – From FM 559 to I-30 frontage road. Seal coat operations, lane closures

SH 98 – From US 82 to FM 1840. Seal coat operations, lane closures

FM 2149 – From two miles west of SH 8 to SH 8. Seal coat operations, lane closures

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road, bridge rail improvements

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing highway, lane closure

SH 77 – From FM 250 to FM 994. Seal coat operations, lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes. The eastbound entrance ramp closed through Jun 20

I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure

SH 77 – From US 259 to Cass County line. Seal coat operations, lane closures

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway, daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to 2 miles south of SH 49, widening road, closed to through traffic

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road

TxDOT Paris District

Jun 18 – Jun 24

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, Franklin County: At I-30 North Frontage Road. Watch for lane closures and delays as crews begin the installation of traffic signals.

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties

Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties