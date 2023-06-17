Weekly Road Report

ATLANTA – Drunk driving deaths increased again last year in Texas, and TxDOT is urging all Texans to save lives and reverse this trend by choosing a sober ride.
In the Atlanta District in 2022, 310 DUI-alcohol-related traffic crashes resulted in 19 fatalities and 47 serious injuries. “Imagine those injured or killed were your parents, siblings, or friends,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “These are people from our community, and they deserve better.”
TxDOT’s Atlanta District includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Harrison, Marion, Morris, Panola, Titus, and Upshur Counties.
A drunk driver destroyed Monse Montoya’s family when he ran through a stop sign and T-boned her parents’ car. The crash instantly killed her father and her 15-year-old brother. Her mother survived, but she spent a week in the ICU.
The other car’s driver had been drinking with his coworkers before getting behind the wheel instead of arranging a sober ride. He’s now in prison, which left Monse’s family broken because of his reckless choice.
It’s a tragic but disturbingly common story — 1,162 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in Texas in 2022, a 2% increase from the year before.
That’s equivalent to three people dying every day of the year. TxDOT is sharing stories like Monse’s as a part of its Faces of Drunk Driving campaign. Through these stories, TxDOT hopes to remind Texans that behind every statistic is a person from our community—a brother or sister, a parent, a neighbor, or a friend.
“Numbers can sometimes feel abstract,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “But these are real people whose lives were either lost or forever altered by someone’s decision to drink and drive. We hope the stories featured in our Faces of Drunk Driving campaign inspire Texans always to arrange a sober ride home.”
Last year, 26% of all traffic deaths in Texas involved a drunk driver. Those crashes led to one person dying every seven hours and 32 minutes.
The Faces of Drunk Driving campaign reminds us that driving under the influence can have severe and often irreparable physical, emotional, and financial consequences for survivors and offenders alike. Beyond the all-too-real possibility of taking a life, a DWI/DUI can be expensive and lead to difficulty finding or keeping a job, loss of trust from loved ones, and a lifetime of regret.
This year’s campaign will feature events around the state to share stories from Texans who daily deal with the consequences of a drunk driving crash. Events will include an exhibit of powerful video testimonials. Full video stories and other impaired driving information are available online.
TxDOT’s Faces of Drunk Driving campaign is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton at Heather.Deaton@TxDOT.gov or (903) 799-1306.
FM 1735 IS CLOSING
WHEN: Starting Tuesday, Jun 20, 2023
WHERE: FM 1735, Titus County
ATLANTA — Work to widen the existing two lanes of FM 1735 in Titus County is moving into a new phase and will require the closure of FM 1735 through traffic starting next week, on Tuesday, Jun 20. It should reopen in July 2024.
Portable message boards are in place to warn motorists of the scheduled closure, and traffic will have a detoured signed route. Eastbound and westbound SH 49 traffic will use FM 2348 South to FM 4000 East to access FM 1735 Southbound. Northbound traffic will use the westbound FM 4000 to FM 2348 and return to SH 49 east and west.
The project begins at FM 1735 and State Highway 49 and extends 2.1 miles south. “We are adding a center turn lane plus 10-foot shoulders, using the right of way purchased by the county,” said Mount Pleasant Area Engineer Wendy Starkes. “This stretch of road will also be resurfaced and receive new safety lighting.”
HH. Howard & Sons, Inc. of Daingerfield was awarded the contract earlier this year with a bid of $11,920,527.81.
For questions about lane closures or construction work, call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant Area Office at 903-572-8511.
For media inquiries, contact TxDOT Atlanta District Public Information Officer Heather Deaton at 903-799-1306 or Heather.Deaton@TxDOT.gov.
Bowie County
- I-30 – From FM 989 to the Arkansas state line, reconstructing and widening the highway, placing a concrete barrier in the median
- I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.
- I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Possible lane closure
- I-30 – Westbound from New Boston to two miles west of New Boston, drainage upgrades. Lane closure
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, bridge replacement
- FM 3287 – From one mile west of FM 989 to FM 989. Seal coat operations, lane closures
- FM 2878 – From FM 559 to I-30 frontage road. Seal coat operations, lane closures
- SH 98 – From US 82 to FM 1840. Seal coat operations, lane closures
- FM 2149 – From two miles west of SH 8 to SH 8. Seal coat operations, lane closures
Camp County
- SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway, County Road 2120 detoured
Cass County
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough
- US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road, bridge rail improvements
- US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing highway, lane closure
- SH 77 – From FM 250 to FM 994. Seal coat operations, lane closures
Harrison County
- US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to southbound lanes. The eastbound entrance ramp closed through Jun 20
- I-20 – Concrete pavement repairs. Daytime lane closures
- SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, the bridge over the railroad is widening. Roadway open
- FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief. Replacing bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic
Morris County
- I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation. Eastbound lane closure
- SH 77 – From US 259 to Cass County line. Seal coat operations, lane closures
Panola County
- US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway, daytime lane closures
- SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59. Widening road
Titus County
- US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges
- FM 1735 – From SH 49 to 2 miles south of SH 49, widening road, closed to through traffic
Upshur County
- US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
- I-30, Franklin County: from SH 37 to County Road 3050. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.
- Spur 423, Franklin County: At I-30 North Frontage Road. Watch for lane closures and delays as crews begin the installation of traffic signals.
Delta, Lamar, and Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
- FM 79 Exit, Lamar County: The westbound State Loop 286 exit ramp in Paris will be closed June 20-24 for pavement resurfacing. A detour will be in place for FM 79 traffic.
- SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to the Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.
- Loop 286, Lamar County: from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.
- Loop 286, Lamar County: from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.
- Loop 286 / US 271 South Interchange, Lamar County: from Dawn Drive going south to the North Loop 286 turnaround. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, and traffic merges while crews improve guardrails and perform bridge maintenance.
- FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- FM 2675, Delta County: from Lamar County line to FM 128, watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.
- BU 271 (North Main Street), Lamar County: from Santa Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue, watch for temporary lane closures while crews install the sidewalk.
- US 82, Lamar County: at the FM 1502 intersection. Watch for temporary lane closures, traffic, and lane shifts as crews widen the roadway to install a left-turn lane and improve drainage structures.
- Cedar / Church Street, Clarksville – Red River County: watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street in Clarksville.
- FM 410, Red River County: From US 82 to FM 3281. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.
- FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), Lamar County: from SH 19 to 0.8 miles North of Loop 286. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.