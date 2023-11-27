Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
November 26 – December 2
Bowie County
- I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway
- I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge
- I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
- FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road
Camp County
- US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
Cass County
- SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges
Harrison County
- US 59 – At I-20, crews replacing the bridge with US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.
- I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures
- FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews replaced the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic
- FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews are replacing the bridge with road closure scheduled to begin November 27. A detour is in place.
Marion County
- SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures
Morris County
- I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure
Panola County
- US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway
- SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, and a detour is in place.
- US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange
- US 59 – From 1.4 miles north of Shelby Co. line to Shelby Co. line, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures
Titus County
- US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges
- US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.
Upshur County
- US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures
- SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures