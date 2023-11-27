Weekly Road Report

Bowie County

FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road

I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

Cass County

Harrison County

FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews are replacing the bridge with road closure scheduled to begin November 27. A detour is in place.

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews replaced the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

US 59 – At I-20, crews replacing the bridge with US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, and a detour is in place.

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange