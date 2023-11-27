Sandlin Header 2022
Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

November 26 – December 2

Bowie County 

  • I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway 
  • I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge  
  • I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed 
  • SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges 
  • FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road 

Camp County 

  • US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures 

 Cass County

  • SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges 

 Harrison County 

  • US 59 – At I-20, crews replacing the bridge with US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes. 
  • I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures  
  • FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews replaced the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic 
  • FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews are replacing the bridge with road closure scheduled to begin November 27. A detour is in place.

Marion County

  • SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures  

Morris County

  • I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure 

Panola County 

  • US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway 
  • SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, and a detour is in place. 
  • US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange 
  • US 59 – From 1.4 miles north of Shelby Co. line to Shelby Co. line, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures 

  Titus County

  • US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges 
  • US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures 
  • FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic. 

 Upshur County 

  • US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures 
  • US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures 
  • SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures 

