Weekly Road Report

Safety Message: Motorcycle Safety Campaign

TxDOT’s statewide “Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles” motorcycle safety and public awareness campaign urges motorists to look twice for motorcycles, especially at intersections where motorcycle collisions occur.

Why should drivers be aware of motorcyclists when traveling Texas roads?

On average, one motorcyclist dies in a crash on Texas roads every day. In 2022, 562 riders lost their lives, and 2,422 critically injured in crashes. More than half of fatal motorcycle crashes result from collisions with other vehicles. Drivers don’t see the motorcycle or misjudge its distance and speed. The small size of motorcycles can make them appear farther away when they’re closer. The combination of congested roadways, distracted driving, and the difficulty of seeing motorcycles in traffic has led to many preventable fatalities each year.

What are some tips for safely sharing the road with motorcycles?

Take extra care when making a left turn. It is safest to let the motorcycle pass to avoid turning in front of the rider.

Pay special attention at intersections. Nearly one in three motorcycle fatalities happens at a roadway intersection.

Give driving your full attention. Even a momentary distraction of answering a phone or changing the radio can have deadly consequences.

Look twice when changing lanes. Check your mirrors and blind spots, and always use turn signals.

Give motorcycles room when passing them. Move to the passing lane and avoid crowding the motorcyclist’s entire lane.

Stay back. If you’re behind a motorcycle, always maintain a safe following distance. When a motorcyclist downshifts instead of applying the brake to slow down, it can catch drivers off guard since no brake light signal reduces speed.

Slow down. Obey posted speed limits and drive-to conditions.

TxDOT Atlanta District

January 28 – February 3

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge & at N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, detour in place.

FM 2148 – North from US 82 & 3419 to N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, extension of frontage roads. Closed to thru traffic

N. Frontage/Hampton Rd. – West from FM 989. Extension of frontage roads. Daytime lane closure as needed

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 North Frontage Rd. to Gibson Lane, widening road. Lane closures

I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closures as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, crews replaced the bridge, with US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews replace the bridge with temporary traffic signals in place and lane closure with two-way traffic.

FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews replace the bridge with a detour in place.

US 80 – From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, rehab existing roadway. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge with lane shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed with a detour in place.

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

SH 315 – From FM 1970 to Rusk Co. line, resurfacing road. Lane closures

CR 173 – At Beck Creek. Replacing bridge. Daytime lane closures

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to thru traffic

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane and shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road with center turn lane closed.

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews replace the bridge with lane and shoulder closures.

TxDOT Paris District

January 28 – February 3

Sherman Area

Fannin County

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line, w atch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek. CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking must use CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.

CR 1020 at Caney Creek. CR 1020 at Caney Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. During the closure, traffic must use CR 1030 as a detour.

SH 78, from FM 68 to FM 1629 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform potholing and blade leveling on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 816, from SH 78 to Hunt County Line . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform potholing and blade leveling on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

Paris Area

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties

SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Lamar & Red River Counties

US 271 from the FM 196 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews remove trees and brush from within the right of way.

Delta County:

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, you should w atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County:

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas), at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Greenville Area

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has been working on signals at various locations. The contractor has finished placing sod at multiple locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing driveways and driveway safety-end treatments, and cross-culvert work is ongoing. The contractor is working on a culvert extension and performing subgrade widening and base work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor has shifted traffic to the west to begin the removal of asphalt, concrete, and some existing driveways. The placement of the storm sewer has started. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has completed subgrade widening and cement treatment of the subgrade near mile six of the eight-mile project. Riprap and erosion control work is ongoing in the area. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge: The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has placed beams and poured the concrete deck on Shelby Avenue. The Bledsoe Creek in Fannin County project has begun on the backwalls and prep right-of-way work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will perform eastbound mainline barrier shift work, placing a low-profile traffic barrier at FM 1903 and excavation/embankment for detour placement. Excavation work on Gilstrap will begin soon, and some work zone striping will be performed eastbound near FM 570. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and complete the area’s main lane widening and drainage work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties