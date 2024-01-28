MPISD – News

Brice NEHS President Jamari Meeks (left) and Vice President Anna Henry (right) honor Dr. Kenny Thompson. (Left) Corprew NEHS President Anastacia Davis (left) thanks, Sandy Bible

Fowler NEHS President Kevin Rangel (left) shows appreciation for Juan Duenez, (Left) Sims NEHS President Aaron Garcia (left) recognizes Luke Anderson

Wallace Student Council Vice President Ulisses Mata (left), NEHS president Kelvin Garcia (center), and Student Council President Jimmy Aguilar (right) with Buddy Blue (Left) MPJH NJHS President Kennedy Jones (left) presents to Yvonne Hampton

MPHS Principal Craig Bailey (left) and NHS President Angelina Hernandez (right) celebrate Kim Crabb

The MPISD Board of Trustees and MPISD student representatives

Mount Pleasant ISD celebrates School Board Appreciation Month .

January is School Board Recognition Month, and Mount Pleasant ISD celebrates its trustees’ dedication and commitment to the district and its students. MPISD honored its Board of Trustees at their monthly meeting on Monday, January 22. Student representatives from each campus recognized board members individually with tokens of appreciation from their campuses.

Board members currently serving MPISD are Luke Anderson, Sandy Bible, Buddy Blue, Kim Crabb, Juan Duenez, Yvonne Hampton, and Dr. Kenny Thompson.

(L to R) Vivian Fowler Principal Carrie McMinn, Annie Sims Assistant Principal Lexi Litke, Annie Sims Principal Jeannie Pat Jaggers

MPISD announces administrative changes

Two MPISD campuses will have new leadership for the spring semester as MPISD announces campus administrative changes.

Carrie McMinn has assumed the role of Principal of Vivian Fowler Elementary School. McMinn graduated from Texas Tech University and earned a master’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University. She began her education career as a 1st-grade teacher in Harts Bluff ISD and then spent the next nine years teaching kindergarten at Annie Sims Elementary. She was the LPAC/Testing Coordinator at Sims for four years and has served the last two and a half as the Annie Sims Assistant Principal.

“I am looking forward to shaping the vision and facilitating the success of all students and staff at Vivian Fowler,” said McMinn. “I am excited about building new relationships with students, parents, and staff and helping promote a safe and fun learning environment where students thrive.”

At Annie Sims Elementary, they named Lexi Litke the Assistant Principal to replace McMinn. Litke graduated from Midwestern State University. She previously taught in Wichita Falls at Zundy Leadership Academy, Barwise Leadership Academy, and Whiteside Elementary in Lubbock. Litke brings a wide range of experience, having taught 6-8th grade math, self-contained special education, and K-5 reading and math special education. She has also served in administrative roles as the testing coordinator at Whiteside and Annie Sims Elementary.

Litke said, “Mount Pleasant and Annie Sims have both felt like home since we arrived, and I can’t wait to continue growing relationships with staff, students, and families in this new role.”