Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For July 15-21, 2018

Bowie County

US 259 – At Red River north of De Kalb, constructing a new bridge.

US 259 – From US 82 to FM 44, adding shoulders.

US 82 – From SH 98 to 0.5 mile west of SH 8, seal coating highway.

US 82 – From 0.4 mile west of US 259 to FM 1840, seal coating highway.

FM 44 – From FM 992 to FM 561, seal coating highway.

Cass County

SH 77 – From US 59 in Atlanta to SH 8 in Douglassville, resurfacing highway.

FM 2888 – From SH 77 to FM 250, seal coating highway.

FM 125 – From SH 43 to Louisiana State Line, seal coating highway.

Park Road 2 – From FM 1154 to end of park road in Atlanta State Park, seal coating highway.

Harrison County

I-20 – From FM 31 to US 80, repairing pavement.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

Titus County

US 271 – From the end of freeway section of US 271 to 0.3 mile south of FM 3417, extending freeway lanes and constructing an overpass at FM 3417.

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

US 271 – From Business US 271 North to FM 1896, resurfacing highway.

FM 3417 – From US 271 to FM 127, widening highway.

Upshur County

SH 155 – From south of Sabine River to US 80, replacing bridges and widening roadway.