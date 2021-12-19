Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

Dec. 19 – Dec. 25, 2021

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to AR State Line, reconstructing and widening highway, daytime work in the median. Motorists should watch for trucks and equipment pulling onto the interstate.

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 98 – At Anderson Creek, crews replace the bridge and restrict traffic to one lane with signal lights through the work zone.

Camp County

SL 255 – From FM 1520 to US 271, constructing a highway. County Road 2120 detoured.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of SH 155 to Marion County line, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

US 67 – Widening bridge at Jennings Slough. Signal lights controlling one-way traffic

Harrison County

I-20 – At US 59 overpass, replacing the bridge. Temporary pavement to be constructed on-ramps and service roads

I-20 – At Lansing Switch Road, constructing a new bridge over the interstate. Lansing Switch Road is closed to traffic. Possible lane closures on I-20

SH 43 – At Kansas City Southern Railroad in Karnack, widening the bridge over the railroad. Northbound lanes closed with signal lights controlling one-way traffic.

Marion County

US 59 – From SH 49 to two miles north of SH 49, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic pushed to outside lanes in both directions.

US 59 – From Cass County line to two miles north of SH 49, installing safety barrier cable. Daily lane closures

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 North of Carthage to US 79 East, rehabilitating highway. Traffic shifted to outside lanes on US 59 & BU 59. Loop EB exit ramp closed, WB entrance ramp open

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County line, rehabilitating highway. Daily lane closures, expect delays.

SH 149 – From US 79 to .8 miles south of SH 315. Some lane closures during the final phase

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County line, repairing and resurfacing highway. One-lane, two-way traffic

SH 49 – From Business 271 to Mount Pleasant city limits, repairing and resurfacing the road. One-lane, two-way traffic

CR 4550 – At Hart’s Creek, replacing the bridge. CR 4550 closed to through traffic.

TxDOT Paris District

Dec. 19 – Dec. 25, 2021

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.SH 37, Franklin County: from the elementary school to US 67. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install the sidewalk.

IH 30, Hopkins County: from Hunt County Line to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform the concrete repair.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 82 to Texas-Oklahoma state line, watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

US 271, Red River County: from SH 37 to Titus County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews resurface the roadway.

FM 906, Lamar County: from FM 2648 to CR 47400. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 38, Lamar County: from US 82 to US 82. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and upgrade bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence.

FM 195, Red River County: from the Lamar County line to SH 37, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve drainage structures and replace bridge rail.

FM 1487, Red River County: from FM 909 to FM 910. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews widen and rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to the Bowie County line, watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as crews perform final work.

Loop 286, Lamar County: FM 1497 around the North Loop to FM 1507, watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures.

FM 64, Delta County: from FM 128 to SH 1532. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 44N to FM 44S, watch for temporary shoulder closures while crews construct safety lighting.