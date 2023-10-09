Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

October 8 – October 14, 2023

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050, w atch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform pavement widening for the truck parking area.

Spur 423, at I-30 N Frontage Road . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews install traffic signals.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019, w atch for single-lane closures and delays as crews begin road widening operations.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507, w atch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79, w atch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek, w atch for temporary roadway closures and detours while crews replace existing bridge structures.

Lamar & Delta Counties

From the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, w atch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and upgrade the bridge rail.

Delta County

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532: W atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128: W atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway, pavement repair. Starting 10/09, nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge.

I-30 – Eastbound from FM 2253 past FM 3419, bridge work. Lane closure as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

FM 989/Kings Highway – From US 82 to US 67, resurfacing road. Nightly lane closures 8:00 pm – 6:00 am

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. The lane should have closures.

Cass County

US 59 – From 4 miles south of FM 2328S to SH 11, surface rehab. Lane closures

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – From 1.2 miles south of FM 2328N to 1.9 miles south of FM 2328S, resurfacing road

US 59 – From SL 236 to FM 3129, resurfacing road. Lane closures

US 59 – Install safety barrier cable from SH 43 N to SH 77/FM 249. Lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

I-20 – From US 80 to FM 134, installing safety barrier cable. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure. Ramps closed overnight from Sunday (10/08) at 8:00 pm to Monday (10/09) at 6:00 am.

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway. Daytime lane closures

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. FM 10 South closed, and traffic detoured

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road. The lane should have closures.

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to through traffic.

Upshur County

US 271 – From 5.9 miles north of SH 155 to 1.5 miles north of SH 155, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

US 80 – From Wood County line to 0.3 miles east of SH 155N, resurfacing road. Lane, shoulder closures

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, replacing the bridge. Lane, shoulder closures

OCTOBER IS A DEADLY MONTH FOR TEXAS PEDESTRIANS

As fall brings less daylight, TxDOT urges drivers to be extra vigilant about protecting pedestrians.

ATLANTA – Fall and winter months bring shorter days and less light, making it harder for drivers to see—and safely avoid—pedestrians. October saw the highest number of pedestrian crashes in 2022. That’s why TxDOT is using National Pedestrian Safety Month to continue its “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” campaign and remind Texans that pedestrians are our most vulnerable road users.

When he was six years old, Misael Rico was walking to school with his mother when a distracted driver crashed into them, dragging him underneath the car. That night, doctors told his parents he might never walk or talk again. After countless surgeries and years of physical therapy, Rico started college this year and joined TxDOT to urge drivers to pay attention and watch for people walking.

In the Atlanta District in 2022, 35 traffic crashes involving pedestrians resulted in eight fatalities and 15 serious injuries.

“The upcoming months with less daylight can be challenging. Drivers may struggle to spot pedestrians they would’ve more easily seen just weeks earlier,” said Atlanta District Engineer Rebecca Wells. “We encourage drivers to be extra vigilant, and we encourage pedestrians to make sure they are visible by wearing light/reflective clothing and carrying a flashlight.”

Only 1% of crashes in Texas involve pedestrians, yet they make up 19% of all traffic deaths. In the last five years, pedestrian traffic fatalities in Texas increased 29.6%, reflecting nationwide trends. In 2022, 5,764 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred in Texas, resulting in 829 deaths and 1,526 serious injuries.

“As we shift to fewer daylight hours, it’s up to drivers and pedestrians to adapt and help keep our roads safe,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “Motorists need to stay alert and look for people walking, and pedestrians can take measures to be seen by drivers who may be inattentive behind the wheel.”

TxDOT’s campaign includes TV and radio spots, billboards, and digital advertising. TxDOT will also bring more than 30 walking billboards—street teams wearing sandwich boards—to towns with the highest fatalities from pedestrian-related traffic crashes. TxDOT will deploy street teams to put pedestrian safety messages front and center in places where vehicles and pedestrians share the road.

TxDOT encourages everyone to follow these safety tips to prevent a deadly encounter:

For drivers:

● Stop and yield for pedestrians in crosswalks.

● When turning, yield the right of way to pedestrians.

● Be cautious when passing stopped buses or other vehicles that can block your view of pedestrians.

● Be prepared, pay attention, and put your phone away if pedestrians enter your path.

● Follow the posted speed limit and drive to conditions.

For people walking:

● Cross the street only at intersections and crosswalks. Look left, right, then left again before crossing.

● Make eye contact with drivers before crossing. Don’t assume traffic will stop for you.

● Follow all traffic and crosswalk signals.

● When walking, put away electronic devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

● Stay visible. Wear reflective materials or use a flashlight at night.

TxDOT’s “Be Safe. Drive Smart.” pedestrian safety campaign is a critical component of #EndTheStreakTX, a broader social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel to help end the streak of daily deaths. Nov. 7, 2000, was the last deathless day on Texas roadways.