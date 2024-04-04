North Lamar Varsity Baseball Team Delights Community with Youth Night Extravaganza

The North Lamar Varsity baseball team swung for the fences in community engagement as they hosted a thrilling Youth Night event at Pos Long Stadium. The evening, filled with fun-filled activities and sporting excitement, drew kids from the community to share in the joy of America’s favorite pastime.

Sponsored by the Credit Union of Texas, the event kicked off with a delicious spread of hamburgers and hot dogs, fueling the energy of young fans and their families gathered to support the Panthers. With appetites satisfied, the crowd eagerly settled into their seats to witness an exhilarating match-up against the Pittsburg Pirates.

In a display of skill and determination, the North Lamar Panthers emerged victorious, adding to the excitement of the night. However, the festivities were far from over as the real magic unfolded after the game.

Following the game, children were invited onto the field to meet their baseball heroes up close. They eagerly seized the opportunity to interact with the players, collecting autographs on baseballs and sharing in the camaraderie of the sport.

As if meeting the players wasn’t thrilling enough, young fans were also treated to an unforgettable experience as they were invited to run the bases, emulating their favorite athletes in a moment of pure joy and adrenaline.

Adding to the memorabilia of the evening, each attendee departed with a pack of baseball trading cards, serving as cherished mementos of the unforgettable Youth Night experience.

The event not only showcased the talent and sportsmanship of the North Lamar Varsity baseball team but also underscored the importance of community engagement and fostering a love for the game among the youth of Paris, Texas.

As the cheers of the crowd echoed through Pos Long Stadium, it was evident that Youth Night had succeeded in creating lasting memories and strengthening the bond between the North Lamar Panthers and their loyal supporters. With such enthusiastic participation and community spirit, the future of baseball in Paris shines bright.