Sunday’s shooting at the West Freeway Church of Christ left three dead, including the gunman. Tony Wallace, 64, a registered nurse, was a deacon at the church and had just handed out communion. Richard White was one of the two security guards and was drawing his weapon when he got hit. The gunman, Keith Kinnunen, also died. A volunteer security guard, Jack Wilson, stopped the gunman with one shot. Wilson said, “I don’t feel like I killed an individual; I killed evil.