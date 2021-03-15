Wrongfully Convicted Dallas Man Released After 34 Years In Prison

Surrounded by a crowd of dozens of supporters, Benjamin Spencer walked out of the Dallas County Jail Thursday, his first time out of police custody in more than three decades.

A judge ruled spencer should be released on a personal recognizance bond just a couple of hours before the Dallas County District Attorney’s office announced that the court vacates him. Outside of the courtroom following his bond hearing, District Attorney John Creuzot explained they’re not yet saying spencer is innocent but found most of the evidence used to convict him no longer holds up. In 1987, the court sentenced Spencer for killing a man during a robbery. Later, he was issued a new trial. That time he was convicted for aggravated robbery and sentenced to life in prison.