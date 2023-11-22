YouTube Removes Governor’s Statement

Animal advocacy groups criticized Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt after a video surfaced where he spoke of supporting and working with the Oklahoma Gamefowl Commission. This group pushes legislation to lessen charges and punishments for cockfighting in Oklahoma. Governor Stitt’s Office did not respond to requests for an interview. YouTube has removed the video. Still, his office did tell The Oklahoman that his video was a show of support for the agriculture community and that he does not support animal cruelty.