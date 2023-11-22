AAA predicts nearly 4.7 million Thanksgiving travelers will fly to be with loved ones this year. At airports nationwide, passengers watch for delays and cancellations ahead of the holiday travel rush. Meanwhile, flight attendants at American Airlines keep a close eye on a new contract. Julie Hedrick, National President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, says, “We’ve been in negotiations for almost five years now; we have given American Airlines plenty of time to agree with the flight attendants at American. And we gave them a deadline of last week to come and bring significant improvements so we could avoid taking the next step. They did not do that.” On Monday, the APFA asked the National Mediation Board to strike.