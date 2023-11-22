Hess Black Friday Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Denny’s Paris Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022

APFA Asked The National Mediation Board To Strike

AAA predicts nearly 4.7 million Thanksgiving travelers will fly to be with loved ones this year. At airports nationwide, passengers watch for delays and cancellations ahead of the holiday travel rush. Meanwhile, flight attendants at American Airlines keep a close eye on a new contract. Julie Hedrick, National President of the Association of Professional Flight Attendants, says, “We’ve been in negotiations for almost five years now; we have given American Airlines plenty of time to agree with the flight attendants at American. And we gave them a deadline of last week to come and bring significant improvements so we could avoid taking the next step. They did not do that.” On Monday, the APFA asked the National Mediation Board to strike.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved