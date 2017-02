Tournaent Of Champions

North Texas Tournament of Champions

Thursday, Feb. 23 @ Castleberry

(5800 Meandering Road, River Oaks, TX 76114)

3:45 vs. Bridgeport

6:00 vs. Castleberry

Friday, Feb. 24 @ Kennedale

(901 Wildcat Way, Kennedale, TX 76060)

12:30 vs. Godly

3:00 vs. Alvarado

Saturday, Feb. 25 @ Castleberry

(5800 Meandering Road, River Oaks, TX 76114)

12:30 vs. Princeton

Krum Tournament

Krum High School

700 Bobcat Blvd, Krum, TX 76249

Thursday, March 2

11:00 vs. Alvarado

1:00 vs Krum

Friday, March 3

1:00 vs. Greenville

Saturday, March 4

12:00 4th place Pool A vs. 4th place Pool B

2:15 3rd place Pool A vs. 3rd place Pool B

4:30 2nd place Pool A vs. 2nd place Pool B

6:45 1st place Pool A vs. 1st place Pool B

White Oak Tournament

602-604 E Cottonwood Dr

White Oak, TX 75693

Thursday, March 9

9:00 vs. Redwater

11:15 vs. Harmony

Friday, March 10

3:45 vs Henderson

6:15 vs White Oak

Saturday, March 11

2:30 vs. Athens