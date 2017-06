The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is warning Central Texas residents about an invasive species that poses a threat to bodies of water. Authorities say Zebra mussels arrived in Central Texas in 2012 when someone introduced the species n to Lake Belton. The mussels over populate and latch on to hard surfaces like boats and rocks. The mussels can cause harm to aquatic life by filtering all the nutrients out of the water. So far, there are no reports in Northeast Texas lakes.