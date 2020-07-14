Tuesday’s Sports

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WNBA

The WNBA season is scheduled to tip-off July 25 with all games that weekend dedicated to the Black Lives Matter movement. All 12 franchises will play the opening weekend and honor victims of police brutality and racial violence, and team uniforms will display Breonna Taylor’s name. Players will each have the option to continue to wear Taylor’s name on their jersey for subsequent games.

NFL

Naming opportunities are rife with ridicule for Washington D.C.’s football team with partisanship and humor. Here are a few suggestions: Washington Gridlock, Washington Swamp Monsters, Washington Bureaucrats, Washington Subpoenas, Washington Scandals, or Washington Pardons. And then there’s the Capitol Indictments, Deep Staters, or Deplorables if you want to get partisan. On the traditional and, of course, the more likely side are Red Tails, Warriors, Generals, Monuments, Senators, Cherry Blossoms, Red Wolves, or even Hogs, which pays tribute to an offensive line from long ago.

NJCAA

Baylor stated that their onboard student-athletes ahead of the fall semester continue to test positive. They reported 11 more student-athletes Monday with COVID-19.

The NJCAA is shifting all close-contact fall sports to the spring semester. This includes Region XIV, Northeast, and Paris Junior Colleges. Schools will have to decide whether or not they will compete within the new schedule by July 27, two weeks from Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Several high schools around Texas resumed summer workouts on Monday. During a recommended break, the UIL released updated guidelines for schools to follow, such as face coverings a must when not exercising. Even with workouts back, there’s still uncertainty surrounding the upcoming season. Coaches don’t know the answer, but they continue to prepare.