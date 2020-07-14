Paris Police Report Tuesday (Jul 14)

Danny Joe Smith

Monday afternoon at 4:46, Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 2300-block of Bonham due to the known driver having outstanding warrants. Officers arrested Danny Joe Smith, 46, of Paris, on a bond surrender warrant for possession of synthetic marijuana charge. During the arrest, Smith had in possession over four grams of synthetic cannabinoids. He was additionally charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance. Smith is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to the 3700-block of Castlegate Dr at 1:54 Monday afternoon. The victim reportedly heard a knock on her front door and opened it to an unknown male who asked for the victim’s roommate, and she was not there. The male then grabbed the victim by her arms, and they struggled. The victim managed to get away from the male, and he fled the residence in a grey vehicle. The incident is under investigation.

Christopher Matthew Foiles

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for speeding at 9:48 Monday night in the 100-block of Graham St. The driver, Christopher Matthew Foiles, 47, was intoxicated. Officers arrested Foiles and later found that he had at least two prior DWI convictions, so they enhanced his charge was to a felony. Foiles is in the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police responded to 119 calls for service and arrested two people on Monday (Jul 13).