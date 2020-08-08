" /> GOP Nomination for Congress, 4th District Selected – EastTexasRadio.com
GOP Nomination for Congress, 4th District Selected

3 hours ago

 

 

Fallon

State Senator Pat Fallon overcame a field of at least 18 candidates to win the Republican nomination  for US Representative for the 4th  Congressional  District in US House of Representatives. Only 12 candidates were actually nominated, because they failed to get either a nomination or a second from the delegates. Fallon was the overwhelming winner, with 82 votes, followed by former representative Ratcliff’s chief of staff Jason Ross, who had 34.  Atlanta, Tx mayor Travis Ransom also made a strong showing, garnering 16 votes for third place. Fallon will face Russell Foster in the November general election.

