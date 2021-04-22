Thursday’s Sports

Eliyah Tagg and Brock Cooper

MLB

Wednesday

Colorado (6-12) 6 – Houston (7-10) 3

Athletics (12-7) 13 – Texas (9-10) 5

Thursday

Los Angeles at Houston 7:10 pm

Friday

Texas at Chicago Sox 7:10 pm

NHL

Thursday

Dallas Stars (19-14-12) at Little Caesars Arena Detroit 6:30 pm

LSC

The Texas A&M Lions men’s golf team worked its way one more spot up the team leaderboard, finishing in a tie for third place at the 2021 Lone Star Conference Championships on Wednesday. The Lions completed the event with a 54-hole total of 887 (289-301-297), tying with Cameron for third place. Oklahoma Christian won the title at 858 for the Eagles’ first LSC Championship.

The Lions’ softball team held steady in this week’s national rankings, as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association ranked them sixth in the national coaches’ poll released on Wednesday. It marks the 44th consecutive poll in which they ranked A&M-Commerce in the nation’s top 25. The Lions are 25-10 on the season after taking two games from St. Mary’s in last week’s only action.

NJCAA

For the first time since 2014, The Tyler Junior College Apache Ladies have won multiple games in the NJCAA national junior college women’s basketball tournament. It is their fourth trip to the fun and the first time since 2014. The No. 11 seed TJC took control and defeated sixth-seeded South Georgia Technical College 72-53 Wednesday.

FISHING

The National Professional Fishing League takes place on Wright Patman Lake this weekend. It starts Thursday and Friday from 8:00 am until 2:00 and Saturday from 8:00 until 1:00. Weigh-ins are at Hilton Garden Inn and Convention Center at 3:30 pm.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Academic All-State team recently selected two Mt Pleasant high school basketball players. Seniors Brock Cooper and Eliyah Tagg earned the honor by earning at least a 92 GPA throughout their high school career.

Saltillo’s softball team is now the 17-1A champion after last Tuesday’s 17-2 win over Yantis.