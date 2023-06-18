SWEPCO Storm Report

EF-1 Tornado Damages SWEPCO Energy Delivery System; Restoration Requires Prolonged Effort

Early morning storms on Friday left catastrophic damage in East Texas and Northwest Louisiana, including significant impacts to transmission lines, the backbone of SWEPCO’s energy delivery network. The storm included a National Weather Service-confirmed EF-1 half-mile-wide tornado that touched down in Panola County, Texas and crossed into Caddo Parish, Louisiana

At its peak, close to a quarter of a million SWEPCO customers lost power after the hurricane-force winds caused significant damage to the power delivery system across its service area. As of 8:00 pm Saturday, approximately 75,075 customers have had power restored; an estimated 174,925 SWEPCO customers remain without power.

Please Stay Weather Aware!

They are forecasting an additional line of severe storms for late this evening, with the potential of up to 75 mph winds.

Friday’s severe storm caused significant damage to SWEPCO’s transmission system, with nearly 60 Transmission and Distribution stations impacted and about 50 transmission lines forced out of service due to tree and structure damage caused by the extreme weather. SWEPCO’s utility poles and distribution wires serving individual homes and businesses also experienced extensive damage.

Transmission lines deliver high-voltage power over long distances from power plants to substations where the energy converts to voltages appropriate for homes and businesses. Damage to the transmission lines can result in significant outages.

SWEPCO has activated an all-in response, and more than 2,800 utility professionals have joined us to help rebuild the power delivery system, including crews from AEP Ohio, AEP Texas, Appalachian Power, Indiana & Michigan Power, and Kentucky Power, as well as other support from Missouri and Oklahoma. SWEPCO is grateful for all the crew members who have left their families to help in this historic restoration effort.

As restoration work on the system continues, additional outages could occur until SWEPCO’s transmission system is stabilized. Impacted customers should prepare to be without service for an extended period.

Following initial damage assessments, restoration estimates for areas impacted by the storm are below. Restoration areas and times will be updated as crews continue working to restore power.