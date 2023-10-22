TAMUC – Sports

Lion Football falls 27-7 to Nicholls on Homecoming weekend.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce football team scored the first points on Saturday afternoon, but the Nicholls Colonels scored 27 straight to sink the Lions, 27-7, on Homecoming weekend at Ernest Hawkins Field in front of over 8,000 fans.

The Lions got the ball to start the game and put together a 75-yard scoring drive to go up 7-0. On fourth down, Josh Magana (Dinuba, Calif.) connected for a short pass to Keith Miller (The Colony), who marched into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown.

Photo – Myrodge Mcgill

Southeastern takes a four-set win over Lion Volleyball.

COMMERCE – The Texas A&M University-Commerce volleyball team fell 3-1 to the Southeastern Louisiana Lady Lions on Saturday afternoon at the Field House via set scores of 25-17, 25-17, 23-25, and 25-15.

The Lions have lost four of their five and drop to 5-6 in Southland Conference play. Southeastern, the defending SLC Tournament champion, won both meetings over A&M-Commerce this year and led the SLC with a conference record of 11-1.

“I am really pleased and excited about our performance against the top team in the conference,” said coach Joe Morales. “I preach about having opportunities, and we had our share and capitalized on many occasions.”

SLU had a 13-4 lead to start the match. A&M-Commerce cut to within six twice but lost the set, 25-17. Both teams were tied at 13 in the second set until an 8-1 run gave Southeastern the edge to close out the set, 25-17.

The Lions trailed 11-7 in the third set but came back to tie the set at 13. Being three points away from falling in three, A&M-Commerce went on a 4-0 run, behind two kills by Reese Fetty (Farmersville), to have two opportunities to extend the match. Southeastern fought off a set point, but a kill by Kitana Tuufuli (St. Hedwig – Steele) clinched the set for the Lions.

The Lady Lions never trailed in the fourth set. A&M-Commerce had come within 15-14, but Southeastern surrendered just one point the rest of the set to pick up the 3-1 win.

Essence Allen (Longview – Tatum) had a team-best 14 kills and secured a double-double with ten digs, recording two aces. Tuufuli posted 11 kills, five blocks, and four digs. Fetty recorded ten kills, two blocks, and three digs.

Breann Connally (Coolidge – Groesbeck) totaled 32 assists, nine digs, and three kills. Jade Smith (Houston – Mayde Creek) recorded 23 digs, while Millie Allgood (Sherwood, Ark.) had 12 digs. Deja Benjamin (Pearland – Shadows Creek) had eight blocks, while Avery Wilks (Mont Belvieu – Barbers Hill) had five blocks. For Southeastern, Rachel Hartmann had 22 kills.

Morales concluded, “We really focused on the scouting report today and executed. All I wanted to see was competition and focus, and I did. We are growing and learning every day.”

UP NEXT

A&M-Commerce is in action three times next week, heading to Northwestern State on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m., hosting New Orleans on Thursday at 6:30 p.m., and closing out the week at McNeese next Saturday at 11 a.m.