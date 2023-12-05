Paris Police Report For Tuesday, December 5

Joe William Acevedo

On Monday at 2:03 pm, an officer stopped a vehicle with an expired registration in the 1000 block of Pine Bluff. The driver was Joe William Acevedo, 38. Acevedo had a city traffic warrant for no insurance. They arrested him, and a subsequent inventory of Acevedo’s vehicle located Methamphetamine as well as prescription medications not prescribed to Acevedo. Officers charged Acevedo with Possession of a Controlled Substance on two counts.

Joshua David Jones | Gena Elaine Bustin

Officers were dispatched at 3:47 Monday afternoon to the 3000 block of NE Loop 286 regarding a vehicle accident. They found that a victim had been struck from the rear by a white van, which left the scene. The victim followed the vehicle to a medical center in the 3000 block of NE Loop and observed two subjects, a white male and a white female, fleeing and entering the wooded area behind the facility. An officer located Joshua David Jones hiding in a creek took him into custody and returned him to the vehicle, where they identified him as one of the individuals fleeing the scene. Another officer located the white female, Gena Elaine Bustin, 46, walking in the 2000 block of N. Collegiate roadway. Bustin admitted to being in the accident and fleeing on foot. Officers arrested her for walking on the wrong side of the street and took her into custody. A subsequent search located a prescription medication not prescribed to Bustin on her personal property. She was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance and booked.

A victim, Monday morning at 10:11, reported a Burglary of a Motor Vehicle in the 2600 block of W. Austin. Thieves entered the unlocked vehicle and took handgun ammunition and assorted tools from the victim’s vehicle.

Officers made traffic stops, arrested four adults, and answered 79 calls for service on Monday, December 4.