MPISD – Sports

Mount Pleasant High School athletes named to Academic All-State football team

The Texas High School Coaches Association (TISCA) has named thirteen Mount Pleasant High School football players and athletic trainers to the Academic All-State football teams.

Nominees must be senior athletes, student trainers, or managers in good standing with the team and of good moral character and must have an overall GPA of at least 92.

Those selected include 2nd team Nicholas Cates and Honorable Mention members Dylan Bennett, Deandre Galloway, Owen Green, Skyler Guereca, Hudson Hampton, Ryder Marshall, Mason McMinn, Chris Moreno, McKinsee Oviedo, Daniel Sunderland, Emilia Vega, and Michelle Zelaya.