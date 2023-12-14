ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Sandlin Header 2022
Denny’s Paris Header

MPISD – Sports

Nicholas Cates, second team Academic All-State

Contact: 

Kelly Cowan

Mount Pleasant High School athletes named to Academic All-State football team

The Texas High School Coaches Association (TISCA) has named thirteen Mount Pleasant High School football players and athletic trainers to the Academic All-State football teams.

Nominees must be senior athletes, student trainers, or managers in good standing with the team and of good moral character and must have an overall GPA of at least 92.

Those selected include 2nd team Nicholas Cates and Honorable Mention members Dylan Bennett, Deandre Galloway, Owen Green, Skyler Guereca, Hudson Hampton, Ryder Marshall, Mason McMinn, Chris Moreno, McKinsee Oviedo, Daniel Sunderland, Emilia Vega, and Michelle Zelaya.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved